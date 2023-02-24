WEST RUTLAND — Apologies to Yankee great Yogi Berra but this one was over before it was over. Way before.
West Rutland built a 24-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and breezed into the Division IV semifinals on Friday night with a 79-22 victory over Danville.
The Golden Horde will board the bus on Monday with a 21-0 record. Destination: Barre Auditorium.
Arianna Coombs scored the first basket of the game on a putback and that became a theme of the night. The tall Westside players peppered the basket with second and third shots on numerous possessions. Coombs, Mallory Hogan and company simply had too much of a size advantage against the smallish Bears.
The Bears were buried by halftime, 42-10, and West Rutland's sophomore 1,000-point scorer Peyton Guay had 18 of her 29 points already in the bank at that point.
Following Guay in scoring for the Horde was Coombs with 19.
Coombs is a big physical player but her stature belies her finesse.
"She can handle the ball like a guard and she has soft hands around the hoop," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
Kennah Wright-Chapman added nine points to the Horde's offense, Bella Coombs rang up eight and Aubrey Beaulieu six on two 3-point field goals.
Laci Potter led the Bears with 10 points and Sadie Young tossed in five.
It was Potter who finally broke through with a basket to halt Westside's 18-0 run at the beginning of the game.
Guay is the headliner on this team but it is a deep team with five outstanding starters and a deep bench behind them.
It such a complete squad that it is hard to know where to start when describing them. They are tall and play tenacious defense that forces turnovers and turns them into points and can score inside or from 3-point land.
"We have active hands all the time," said Guay of the success of the defense that triggers the offense, usually for breakaway layups.
The Bears had won their first-round playoff game with ease, rolling past Proctor 60-29, so there was no taking them lightly, Guay said.
"We wanted to get out strong," Guay said. "We've got a target on our back and everyone is going to bring the intensity against us."
That bull's-eye comes from not only being unbeaten this year but for hoisting the Division IV state championship hardware at the Barre Auditorium last March.
Chemistry is another ingredient that goes into the makeup of the Golden Horde. The players genuinely like each other. They don't even know how to spell jealousy.
When Camryn Williams got in the game late and scored, the entire Westside bench erupted.
"I just love this team so much. All the players come to practice and play hard each day. It really is a family," Guay said.
It is also a very special collection of athletes. They are not only gunning for a second straight basketball crown but many of the same players were on the softball team that won the state championship last June.
Danville, the No. 8 seed finishes 10-12 but only graduates Potter and Kai-Li Huang.
The Golden Horde's opponent on Monday night at The Aud will be Arlington coached by West Rutland graduate Mikayla Dambrackas, who scored 1,053 points for the Golden Horde.
Brooke Raiche, Katie Lincoln, Dambrackas and Guay are the only 1,000-point scorers in West Rutland girls basketball history.
Beyond the starters in the game — Mallory Hogan, Arianna Coombs, Beaulieu, Guay and Wright-Chapman — Serrani got significant contributions from players coming in off the bench.
He specifically mentioned Isabella Coombs and Emily Trepanier.
"Bella Coombs comes off the bench for us and gives us instant offense and Emily Trepanier is so good on defense," Serrani said.
Hogan and Arianna Coombs were playing their final game in Hinchey Gym. They made it a memorable one.
