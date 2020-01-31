LUDLOW — When is the last time a West Rutland boys basketball team scored 57 points by halftime? That's one to send West Rutland hoop historian Frank Bioty scurrying to the record books.
The Golden Horde carved out a 57-22 halftime lead over Black River on Friday night and breezed from there to an 88-41 victory over the Presidents.
Eleven members of the Golden Horde scored led by Ryan Smith with 18 points, Tyler Serrani with 16, Tim Blanchard with 13 and Kyle Laughlin with 10.
The fourth quarter was about rewarding the Westside players who go to practice every day but rarely see any appreciable time on the floor on game day.
They made the most of their time. Noah Davis, for example, used his cameo appearance to connect on two 3-point field goals.
West Rutland senior forward Liam Beaulieu said he felt the Horde got something out of this game despite the lopsided score.
"We needed this to boost our confidence. We have tough games with Rivendell and Proctor next week and this was about getting our confidence back for those games," Beaulieu said. "That is really what this was about. We needed to know we can score"
Westside coach Jordan Tolar knows playing the likes of Rivendell and Proctor is a whole different world.
"We are enjoying the win but now we have to get back to work," Tolar said.
Tolar was happy he got to give his reserves nearly the whole fourth quarter to play.
"Their parents enjoy seeing them playing and scoring," he said.
The Presidents fall to 0-10. If they had hopes of breaking through for that elusive first win, they were quickly dashed. Serrani nailed a 3-poiinter to jump the score to 5-0 and the Horde built a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Horde offense was even more prolific in the second quarter enabling them to take that 57-22 lead to the locker room.
Despite being out of the game, The Presidents kept banging away on the boards and playing with all the energy they could muster.
Calvin Kelley led the Presidents with 17 points and Josh Cohen followed with 15.
"They never gave up. I'm proud of them," Black River coach Donald Richard said.
The Prexies were also riddled by illness. But they scrapped as has been their trademark.
"We play hard every moment, every possession," Richard said.
Richard said morale has been high despite the fact Black River High School is closing its doors after this school year.
"We embrace it. We look at this as a farewell tour," Richard said. "The other schools have been really nice. They know what's going on.
"We're having fun."
The Presidents have had one close game — a one-point loss at Mid-Vermont Christian — and would love to have another competitive game where they could squeeze out a precious victory.
Black River does have a proud basketball history. There is a striking photo of the 1987 state championship team dressed to the nines that adorns a trophy case just off the door to Sue Pollender Court.
There is other hardware proclaiming state and league titles.
Sue Pollender herself is a history buff, a former Black River social studies teacher who gives tours at the Calvin Coolidge historical site.
She well knows the history of Black River basketball and coached successful BR girls teams.
But this year, both Black River teams are winless and would love to replicate just a slice of the glory of yesteryear.
The 0-9 girls get the next chance when they host Twin Valley on Monday.
West Rutland takes a 6-8 record into its own challenging week with Rivendell and Proctor, teams among the elite in Division IV.
But following a victory and a lavish offensive display, the Golden Horde is feeling a whole lot better about themselves.
