POULTNEY — It's been a strange, tough season. COVID has decimated teams and a West Rutland girls basketball squad that put only two starters on the floor Saturday against Poultney hasn't been immune to it. Still, the Golden Horde found its stride in a 54-30 victory over Poultney.
"We had six at practice on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. Friday, we had 10," said West Rutland post player Mallory Hogan. "It's been rough."
Maybe that explained the slow start. The Blue Devils took an 8-6 lead and appeared ready to give the 6-1 Golden Horde a game.
Then, Peyton Guay took over the game for Westside. She finished with 31 points and it was the steals that she converted into layups that helped West Rutland right itself and finish the first quarter wity a 15-8 lead.
The Horde extended that lead to 30-13 by halftime and rolled from there.
Hogan said the Horde was able to recover from all the short-handed practices because they have the chemistry to do so.
"We had all practiced so much together before this," Hogan said.
Guay and Hogan were the regular starters on the floor to start the game for Westside.
The "new" players to the starting lineup were Gabby Griffith, Aubrey Beaulieu and Samera Raiche.
"I thought they did fabulous," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said of Griffith, Beaulieu and Raiche.
Having the patchwork lineup meant going over the defense on the bus ride over to Poultney.
"Once they started playing, they began to get it," Serrani said.
Coach Todd Hayes and his crew is no stranger to the ramifications of the virus. It's a big boat and everyone is in it.
The game's start delighted the Poultney fans. Molly Hier and Emily Handley nailed 3-point field goals to give the Devils a 6-0 lead.
Poultney still had an 8-6 lead midway through the opening quarter after a bucket by Annaleice Taylor.
But this is when Guay began her thievery, picking off passes, stealing balls out the Poultney players' hands and converting those turnovers into made layups.
The game would not be close again.
Three West Rutland players followed Guay in scoring with six points apiece — Emily Trepanier, Beaulieu, and Hogan. Trepanier got her points on two 3-point field goals.
Hier had a couple of blocked shots and led the Blue Devils with seven points. DeBonis and Handley followed with six each.
The Golden Horde is scheduled to host Mount St. Joseph on Thursday in the battle of cousins. Mallory Hogan's cousin Sally Hogan is Bill Bruso's assistant coach at MSJ.
"She is a great role model," Mallory said.
NOTES: Sadness permeated Poultney's Capman Court during the game when it was learned that former Poultney boys basketball great Mike Graham (Class of 1965) had died. Mike and his brother Fran Graham were among the best to ever wear the Blue Devil uniform. ... West Rutland softball coach Laurie Serrani and Poultney softball coach Tony Lamberton were both working at the scorers' table and comparing notes about their upcoming season.
