WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland softball pitcher Peyton Guay could empathize with Proctor starting pitcher Cadence Goodwin in West Rutland's 33-7 victory over the Phantoms on Thursday.
Goodwin was having a hard time finding her release point and on top of that, the ball was wet and tough to grip on this cold, rainy day.
"It's difficult," Guay said. "The last two games I pitched in the freezing cold.
"I just kind of pitched and knew that the infield and outfield had my back."
The game was pretty much over after the first inning with the Golden Horde holding a 22-1 lead.
Westside sent 26 batters to the plate in that marathon inning. They were aided by nine walks, a hit batsman, numerous errors and wild pitches. Four batters in a row — Arianna Coombs, Aubrey Beaulieu, Bella Coombs and Samara Raiche picked up an RBI in the inning simply by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
The walks helped to fuel the long rally but the Horde also hit the ball hard. Guay had a long opposite field three-run homer in the inning and Arianna Coombs followed her with a booming triple.
Guay said that with that 22-1 first-inning score, the Westside players had to put that score out of their mind.
"It is a rivalry and a big game. We had to keep playing our game," Guay said.
The Phantoms went through a lot of pitchers as coach Tom Lubaszewski attempted to find one who could throw strikes.
Rhi Lubaszewski came on to pitch in that very long first inning and Jenna Davine also spent some time in the circle. Goodwin returned and she struck out the side in the fourth inning.
Kennah Wright-Chapman had a single, double and scored three runs. And that was all just in the first inning.
At the end of the day, Wright-Chapman had scored six runs and drove in five more with her three hits.
Arianna Coombs, Williams and Beaulieu also had multiple hit games for the Horde.
Guay gave up four hits and struck out five in going all five innings of the game abbreviated by the mercy rule.
Guay felt that the game was outstanding practice for the Golden Horde because they got to bat against several different styles of pitching from the faster pitches of Goodwin and Lubaszewski to the tantalizing slow serves of Davine.
"It was great practice. We did a great job of hitting against pitchers with three different speeds," Guay said.
West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani presented game balls to three players after the game. One went to Guay, another to Samara Raiche who caught her pitches all five innings and the other ball to Izzy Griffith who provided the between-batter music on a day where something extra was needed.
"Even the Proctor players enjoyed the music," Serrani said.
The Proctor players left the field with the scoreboard glaring menacingly through the mist: West Rutland 33, Proctor 7.
But the Phantoms knew that when they arrive at their hometown Elm Street field on Saturday for the 4:30 p.m. game, the scoreboard will read: Proctor 0, Visitors (Poultney) 0.
It is an opportunity for a new lease on life for the 2-2 Phantoms.
