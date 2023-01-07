WEST RUTLAND — One of the words on the back of the warm-up tops for the West Rutland girls basketball team is 'Humble." It can't be an easy quality to maintain these days. The Golden Horde pushed their record to 8-0 on Saturday with a 66-15 victory over Poultney before a large crowd at Hinchey Gymnasium.
Nobody is challenging the Golden Horde who has scored more than 70 points in five games including one 88-point output.
"It is hard to play games like this," West Rutland sophomore Peyton Guay said after riddling the Blue Devil defense with 26 points.
"These games are good because we get to work on the little things."
West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington attempted to toughen .the schedule for the Division IV Horde by moving up to the B Division of the Southern Vermont League.
He was unable to do so because it is the second year of a two-year scheduling cycle but the Horde is in the B division of the SVL for the 2023-24 season and will be going up against teams like Hartford, Windsor, Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton Academy.
"Playing those teams next year is just going to make us better for the playoffs," Guay said.
"It will be good for us. It will be a challenge for our girls," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
Serrani, Guay and the Horde are not looking that far ahead right now. They have one of their toughest games on Tuesday when they make the trip over to South Royalton to tangle with Division III White River Valley.
Serrani said the Horde plays against WRV in the summer and he feels they will be a good matchup for one another.
The Golden Horde had this victory salted away early, leading 17-4 after the opening quarter and 33-7 at halftime.
Guay said when the outcome is already known by halftime, the team spends time in the locker room talking about working off their base plays.
The Blue Devils brought a 6-1 record into the game but were overwhelmed by the Horde after the first couple of minutes.
"I was disappointed with the turnovers early," Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
"Our guards play hard but they play out of control sometimes."
Hayes is looking forward to seeing how his team can regroup with Green Mountain coming to Poultney on Tuesday.
Post player Mallory Hogan followed Guay in the scoring parade for Westside with 10 points. Aubrey Beaulieu, Kennah Wright-Chapman and Arianna Coombs added eight apiece.
Serrani felt Beaulieu gave the team a big lift with her play on the weak side and Coombs came up with a dozen steals.
"Arianna plays the middle really well on defense. She she sees the floor so well," Serrani said.
Bella Mack and Laura Winter led the Blue Devils with three points each.
As the Golden Horde piles up the victories, the talk escalates about their place in D-IV history. They have muscled their way into the conversation with other Division IV titans like the Wilmington teams that Corey Rusin, Lucy Sprung and company played on back in the early 2000s.
West Rutland put 10 points on the scoreboard before Poultney scored. Hogan started the run by scoring on a putback and Guay capped it with one of her three 3-point field goals.
Kaitlyn DeBonis scored to end the run but Guay quickly stuck another trey to push the margin to 13-2. The tone had been set.
The Golden Horde is the defending D-IV state champion but Guay is taking nothing for granted.
"I think we could have a hard time in Barre because we haven't had any tough games," she said.
Like the back of the warm-up jersey says: HUMBLE.
