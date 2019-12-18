PROCTOR — It was 17-all at the half then West Rutland turned a rivalry game into a runaway with a 53-33 victory over Proctor in the first of their two Southern Vermont League meetings on Wednesday.
Jenee McGee and Kiera Pipeling brought the fuel in the second half by combining for 19 points and Elizabeth Bailey was the stopper, swatting away shots like an octopus. The 6-foot-1 senior had nine blocks to go with her 11 rebounds as the Golden Horde girls basketball team won its third straight game to start the season.
“That was their game plan, to get her in foul trouble but she’s learned to keep her body away from people,” said coach Carl Serrani. “There’s an art to it.”
“Elizabeth Bailey took over defensively. I think she had as many blocked shots as we made shots and we couldn’t stop them,” Proctor’s Chris Hughes said. “We didn’t shoot well and we gave up too many shots and too many second shots and easy shots.”
Bailey had her four points and two assists before halftime and when Pipeling returned after missing the last 10:04 of the first half with foul trouble, Westside took off, combining deep jumpers with quick ball movement up the floor to beat the Phantoms for layups.
Proctor’s own speed-vs.-size plan to attack the basket failed, said Hughes, because of two factors: Bailey and impatience.
The Phantoms went right after Bailey with lobs to the post from the outset and the ball was swatted away far more than it was kicked out.
“It’s just the ‘magic eraser’ (Bailey) is there. We can attack the basket against anyone else in the league,” Hughes said. “She can block shots without leaving her feet or going into a player. It’s hard to finish in that tight space. We took the ball to the basket but we didn’t finish the way we need to.
“Offensively we’ve got to be more disciplined and let plays go longer and trust each other. Because of our height we don’t get a lot of offensive rebounds so we’re trying to get the best shot possible. It’s a work in progress but if we stay with it, it’s going to come.”
McGee and Kiana Grabowski led 3-0 Westside with 12 points apiece and Pipeling added 11.
Lyndsey Elms led the 1-1 Phantoms with 10 points, all in the first half. Her determined drives to the hoop helped the Phantoms overcome a 10-4 deficit but that problem was solved after halftime. Elms also hustled up 10 rebounds.
Maddie Flanders added nine points and Allie Almond six for the Phantoms.
Another decisive factor for Westside was rebounding in the second half, a cause that Pipeling’s return aided. Westside was beaten on the boards 20-17 in the first half but won the second 20-11.
Pipeling kicked off the second half with two layups, one of them an end-to-end play, and joined with McGee and Madison Guay to strike from the 3-point line or just inside it.
Rachel Stuhlmueller gave the Phantoms six points in the third but Westside still managed to pull away to a 34-26 lead, and a 12-0 run to start the fourth, kicked off by a Grabowski trey, put the game out of reach at 48-26.
“We did OK,” said Serrani. “It’s only 14 days into (the season, counting practices) so we’re a long ways from where we want to be and Proctor is a long way from where they want to be.”
West Rutland will visit White River Valley on Friday while Proctor is off until its Dec. 28 home date with Otter Valley.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
