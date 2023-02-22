WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland sophomore Peyton Guay is in the process of rewriting the basketball record books in Westside. Her younger brother isn't too shabby either.
Eighth-grader Peter Guay was a driving force in the Golden Horde boys basketball team capturing their most dominant win of the season, beating Sharon Academy 78-42 Wednesday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
Guay was producing all over the court, racking up 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, along with a block for good measure.
He hasn't been able to be with the team the whole season, but when he's been given a chance, he's made the most of it.
"(Peter) is wise beyond his years," said second-year Westside coach Ali Mitchell. "He's 13 years old and he just comes out here and plays like a 17-year old."
Guay may just be beginning his teenage years, but he's as comfortable as they come with the basketball in his hands. West Rutland has built tons of chemistry as the players have grown together.
"Playing fall ball for 16U, it's basketball everywhere. This is nothing new to me," Guay said. "We have no seniors, so we get to play together again next year."
West Rutland and Sharon came into the night as the No. 15 and No. 16 ranked teams in Division IV, but the stakes were mighty high, trying to avoid the basement and a probable first round game against one-loss Long Trail.
The sense of urgency showed in the Golden Horde's play in the early going. West Rutland came out with major intensity in a press defense and gave the Phoenix fits.
The Golden Horde jumped out to an 11-0 lead with all five starters scoring before Sharon called a timeout a little more than two minutes into the game.
"We didn't want to go into playoffs with a loss," Guay said. "We came in fired up in the first quarter. That's what coach wanted us to do."
"We talk about trying to do the little things," Mitchell said. "Coming into this game with three wins, we needed to make a statement going into the playoffs and play a higher-level team. We wanted to make sure we can make those adjustments we've been lacking and really capitalize on their mistakes."
Westside took a 14-point lead into the break, but really broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Phoenix by 18.
West Rutland's bigs, David Noel and Jesse Flood, provided a strong presence during the frame.
The Golden Horde got a good look at much of their bench with the game well out of reach throughout the fourth quarter.
Following Guay in the scoring column was Noel with 13 points, Andrew Bailey with 12, Flood with 11 and Braden Hogan with nine.
There weren't a ton of bright spots for two-win Sharon, but senior captain Caleb Benjamin did everything he could to keep his side afloat.
Benjamin scored 22 points and pulled 10 rebounds, burying three of his four 3s in the second quarter.
The tides are starting to turn for the Westside boys. Coming off a winless season last winter, concrete signs of improvement were essential this year.
Between the breakout of a players like Noel to the bright future of guys like Guay, there is a lot to look forward to at Hinchey Gymnasium, beyond their dominant girls basketball team.
"Last year, we didn't make the playoffs, so I'm just glad they're going to get that experience," Mitchell said.
Guay talked about how the guys on the team looked at the 2020-2021 squad that made it to the Division IV finals at the Barre Auditorium and wanted to do the same.
They've seen since how difficult it is to do what that special group did two years ago.
This year's Golden Horde squad may not be ready for that stage, but they're willing to put in the work to make those dreams a reality.
