WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland and Leland & Gray softball teams had played two close games during the regular season and another appeared to be brewing in Tuesday's semifinal game with L&G leading 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Then came the thunder and then came the lightning, family style. Arianna Coombs led off the fifth with a booming triple and then her sister Bella Coombs followed her with another triple in the left-center gap.
That was only the beginning of a 13-run inning the catapulted the Golden Horde into a 15-4 lead. It was just a matter of coasting home from there to a 22-6 victory and a spot in Saturday's Division IV state championship game at Castleton University.
Bella, while on deck watching her sister's triple to left, drew a little inspiration from her older sibling.
"I said, 'If she can do it, I can do it,'" Bella said.
"We feed off each other. The whole teams feeds off each other after we get that first hit," Arianna said.
"Arianna is our leader. When they see her do something like that, it gets everyone going," Westside coach Laurie Serrani said.
The Horde sent 17 batters to the plate in that fifth frame and banged out seven hits. Arianna Coombs had two hits and two RBIs in the inning and Sohyr Perry also had two hits in that one inning.
Until that explosion, the game had the earmarks of a pitchers' duel between the Horde's Aubrey Beaulieu and Kristen Lowe.
But Lowe struggled in the fifth and coach Tammy Claussen replaced her with the softer throwing Hannah Greenwood.
It did not matter. The Westside hitters were in a groove and they were able to wait on the slow stuff just as effectively as they were able to hit Lowe's harder serves.
Beaulieu, though, never faltered. She was consistently in the strike zone and had he Rebel hitters off their timing with her change-up.
Beaulieu has an assortment of pitches but one of her strengths is her composure.
"She just smiles the whole time she is out there. Nothing bothers Aubrey," Serrani said.
She even smiled through the top of the first inning when the Rebels grabbed the lead on a three-run home run by Molly Bingham on a ball that was misplayed by the outfielder.
Lowe faced only three batters in the first and struck out two of them.
The lead was still 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third, but the Horde moved to within a run by scoring twice that inning. The only hit in that inning was a double by Bella Coombs but the Horde was also the recipient of three walks.
Ainsley Meyer's RBI single in the top of the fifth padded the Rebs' lead to 4-2.
But then it came: The 13-run inning ignited by the extra-base might of the Coombs sisters, senior Arianna and sophomore Bella.
"We played everything together, summer ball, everything," Bella said.
The big inning was far more support than Beaulieu needed as she remained sharp until the end.
"She has a lot of spin on the ball. There were a lot of pop-ups today and that was all her," Serrani said.
In the seventh, when Beaulieu was trying to close the game out, her pitching coach Mikayla Taylor, reminded her of her mechanics with a single word: "Hips."
On this day, she had it all, The correct rotation of her hips, the right release point, command of all of her pitches and, yes, composure.
"Usually it has been Kennah (Wright-Chapman) and Camryn (Williams) that gets us going. Today it was the Coombs," Serrani said.
Bella Coombs led the Horde with three base hits and Williams, Arianna Coombs, Samara Raiche and Perry also contributed multiple-hit games to the 14-hit attack.
Gabby Griffith also had a key base knock in that fifth frame when she stung a line drive up the middle to drive in a run.
Williams would have had a three-hit game were it not for the defensive play of the game by right fielder Cat Shine, a spectacular diving catch that saved two runs in the fourth inning.
The Rebels only manged five hits off Beaulieu.
The late-game uprising means that the Golden Horde will be back at Castleton with a chance to defend their 2022 state crown.
"It is a great opportunity," Arianna Coombs said.
