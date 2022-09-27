WEST RUTLAND — Building a winning team takes time. A team may suffer through a down season with hopes that the future will be bright.
The West Rutland boys soccer team had that feeling in 2021, going winless, but this season, the Golden Horde are starting to see the winning fruits grow on the tree of of development they've rooted over the last year.
West Rutland earned its third straight win, beating Sharon Academy 3-0 Tuesday afternoon in Westside.
The win gave the Golden Horde a season sweep of the Phoenix, having beaten Sharon 2-1 on the road last week as well.
"Every game, getting a result will definitely boost the confidence of our players," said Westside coach Dillon Zaengle. "They're starting to understand our formation better and it's starting to show. We're defending a lot better than we have in the past."
That defensive mindset paid off for West Rutland throughout Tuesday's game. While the Golden Horde controlled possession, Westside responded well to pressure that Sharon put on them.
There were a few shaky moments in the back that looked like potential Phoenix scoring chances, but the West Rutland did a good job of recovering and thwarting Sharon's attack.
West Rutland got the scoring going with a beautiful strike by sophomore Tristan Rocke from well outside the box less than 10 minutes into play. The shot sailed over Phoenix keeper Hayden Hewitt's shoulder and into the right side of the net.
"It was a pill. It was a good strike," Zaengle said. "(Tristan) noticed the keeper was off his line and took advantage of it, which was great."
The Golden Horde pressed with a few more quality chances in the opening half, including shot off the crossbar by eighth-grader Peter Guay from a very tough angle on the right side.
The Golden Horde had more than one opponent on Tuesday. While Sharon proved to be a challenge, so did Mother Nature.
Rain started in the first half and really picked up as the game was going into the final 40 minutes.
With the ball slipping and sliding much more than it would normally, keeping compact defensively is key. That was something Zaengle and assistant coach Matt Serrani stressed at the break, on top of wanting to extend the lead.
"We talked about how important that first goal was going to be in these rainy, sloppy conditions," Zaengle said. "You never know what could happen with a passed ball, so we talked a lot about backing up our defenders and not thinking any ball is safe."
West Rutland added some insurance in the final 20 minutes of play. Kyle Frankenberg found the back of the net for the second straight game, scoring inside the box, and Guay netted the game's final goal with less than five minutes left.
"We were trying to build upon the lead, so we had an extra safety net," Zaengle said.
It has been a rebuilding year for a Sharon program that has pretty consistently been one of Division IV's top clubs.
Tuesday's loss left the Phoenix at 1-5. The schedule doesn't get any easier with one-loss and 2021 state finalist Rivendell Academy coming to town on Thursday.
West Rutland (3-4) looks to keep the winning ways going on Saturday against rival Mount St. Joseph. The game will be played at Mill River Union High School at 12 p.m.
