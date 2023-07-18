WEST RUTLAND — All of that smoke around West Rutland High School on Tuesday evening was not coming from the Canadian wildfires. It was coming from the arms of Argyle's hard-throwing softball pitchers Grace Depew and Maddy Eldred.
They combined to strike out 13 West Rutland batters over six innings as Argyle left town with a 4-0 victory.
That was not the only heat around town. West Rutland played Slate Valley in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader and the first meeting between the Rutland County teams indicated this will be a heated rivalry.
"It is definitely a rivalry" Slate Valley third baseman Madison Baker said.
"I have so much respect for their players. I have gone to softball clinics with some of them."
Slate Valley won 9-8 in a game that had many twists and turns.
GAME ONE
Slate Valley 9, West Rutland 8
Slate Valley began the game as though it might cruise, building a 4-0 lead through two innings.
But West Rutland got back in the game by scoring three in the third and three in the fourth to close Slate Valley's lead to 7-6.
West Rutland's Aubrey Beaulieu hammered a double down the right field line that scored Bella Coombs to knot the score at 7-7.
But in the bottom of the fifth, Rhi Lubaszewski pounded a ground rule double to right that plated Lila Oquendo to put Slate Valley back in front.
Again, West Rutland answered, Samara Raiche doubling home Sohyr Perry to tie the score.
The game ended on the Tri-County Middle League's time limit in the bottom of the sixth when Lila Oquendo worked a walk with the bases loaded to end the game.
Morris and Lubaszewski, who bat 3-4 in Slate Valley's lineup, provided much of the thump. Lubaszewski was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Morris went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs.
But it was Slate Valley's clutch defense that was just as responsible for the win. Baker had a game-changing gem at third base when she gloved a smash down the line and threw Camryn Williams out at first base with the tying run aboard.
"I trust Riley (Collins) at first base to catch my throw which helps a lot," Baker said.
Another big defensive play was turned in by Morris, the catcher, who cut down a runner attempting to steal third in the sixth with the score tied.
Tori Raymond went the distance for the victory, striking out five.
Olivia Graham also went the distance in the circle for West Rutland. She piled up eight strikeouts.
Samara Raiche wielded the big bat for West Rutland with three base hits including two doubles and two RBIs. Kennah Wright-Chapman and Aubrey Beaulieu also had extra base hits for West Rutland.
"I really wanted this one," West Rutland coach Christie Wright-Chapman said, leaving no doubt about the meaning of the new rivalry.
GAME TWO
Argyle 4, West Rutland 0
DePew left after four innings with a no-hitter and nine strikeouts.
Here is the most amazing layer of that performance: DePew is only going into eighth grade at Argyle this fall.
She was relieved by Maddy Eldred who will be a senior at Argyle in the fall.
Eldred had four strikeouts in her three innings but did surrender a hard single to Aubrey Beaulieu and another hit to Hayley Raiche.
Lexi Nassiverra coaches both this Argyle team in the Tri-County Middle League and also the Argyle High School softball team in the spring.
She knows how blessed she is to have hard throwers like Depew and Eldred.
She will bring up Depew as an eighth grader to the varsity team in 2024.
"They both play a lot of travel ball and they have pitching coaches. They put the time in," Nassiverra said.
The domination by Argyle's two pitchers reached a point where the West Rutland bench was cheering wildly any time that one of their hitters made any contact.
The victory lifted Argyle's record to 5-1 and West Rutland fell to 1-3. Argyle's lone loss in the Tri-County Middle League was by one run to Fort Ann.
Beaulieu went the distance in the circle for West Rutland.
Depew and Eldred had all the offensive support they would need in the top of the first when the New York State club scored two runs on base hits by Ava Cormie, Depew and Brooke Austin. Eldred contributed a sacrifice fly in the frame.