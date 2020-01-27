WEST RUTLAND — The undefeated West Rutland girls basketball team knows it is going to get everyone’s best shot. It survived one heck of a punch from White River Valley on Monday night before pulling away to a 51-41 victory.
“We haven’t had a lot of close games like this. This is going to help us a lot,” said West Rutland senior Deanna Kenyon.
The Horde knew they were in a game at halftime, clinging to a 26-22 lead.
“We talked about moving the ball and to keep playing good defense. And we talked about working on our close outs,” Kenyon said.
The close outs were in regard to WRV sharpshooter Sarah Howe who nailed four 3-point field goals. Contesting her shots was a focus of the second half.
The Wildcats served notice quickly that they had come to town to play. They rang up a couple of fast-break layups with passes over the top to take a 4-0 lead.
Elizabeth Bailey, the 6-foot-1 player known for her post play, showed her versatility by stepping back and drilling a 3-pointer to pull the Golden Horde into an 8-8 tie.
But Bailey had her playing time curtailed by early foul trouble and the Horde was also missing starter Kiera Pipeling who was in Texas competing for a national title as Miss Teen Vermont.
WRV was also missing a starter.
“We have had a lot of sickness, a lot of practices where we have been missing two or three players,” White River Valley coach Tim Perreault said.
The teams got through a high-scoring first quarter locked in a 19-19 tie .
Kiana Grabowski converted a runner and Isabell Lanfear, the Horde’s other 6-footer, scored inside to send Westside into the locker room with that four-point lead.
The Horde had a strong third quarter to open up a 41-28 lead and coach Carl Serrani got Bailey back on the floor for the start of the fourth.
The Wildcats cut it to 10 (43-33) when Perreault took a timeout with 5:22 remaining.
“You’re still in it, Green, you’re still in it,” a WRV fan yelled.
They were. But soon they would not be. Bailey scored on a putback and Grabowski stole the ball and drove the length of the floor. That made it 47-33 and this one was as good as in the books.
Grabowski led the Horde with 11 points and Lanfear added 10.
Westside freshman Arianna Coombs caught everyone’s eye with this opportunity for more playing time. She scored eight points.
“She is going to be a very good player,” Serrani said.
Bailey added seven points.
Howe’s 16 led the Wildcats and Hannah White added nine.
“We scouted White River Valley that night and I think the Howes (Sarah and Sophie) were sick. They were a lot slower that night,” Serrani said. “They were really good tonight.”
“We’re playing better,” Perreault said of his 7-3 Wildcats . “We are really focusing on working all 32 minutes.”
WRV will host Rivendell on Thursday.
The 11-0 Horde travels to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
