WEST RUTLAND — The No. 8 seed Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team was going to need a lights out performance to stun undefeated No. 1 West Rutland in Friday’s Division IV quarterfinal.
The Mounties had a start that fit that bill, but couldn’t sustain it, as the Golden Horde won 53-33 to advance to the D-IV semifinals for the 10th straight season.
Tiana Gallipo provided an early spark that made it seem like the impossible could be possible Friday night.
The 3-point marksman hit a pair of treys in the opening minutes as part of an 8-0 run that had the Horde on their heels.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani couldn’t divulge his message to his team during the timeout that followed the second of Gallipo’s 3s, but the essence was clear.
“We were just going through the motions. We played them out of the paper as West Rutland has a tendency to do,” Serrani said.
The Horde responded with an 8-0 run of their own, forcing MSJ coach Bill Bruso to call a timeout and Westside added five more points before the end of the quarter.
The Mounties wouldn’t hit another field goal until three minutes into the third quarter when Brooke Bishop hit a mid-range, corner jumper.
“(West Rutland) adjusted really well to what we were doing. They saw what we were trying to run,” Bruso said. “We were ready for their zone early and had composure at first.
“We continued to get open looks. It was good that we were getting them, we just didn’t knock them down.”
West Rutland had a 27-0 run going late in the first half, before Gallipo nailed two free throws.
The Golden Horde led by as much as 33 in the early second half, so the game was out of reach, but MSJ found some sort of a groove as the half progressed.
The Mounties were down by 29 heading into the fourth, but outscored Westside by nine to end the contest.
“It was going to have to be a cold night and hot shooting night for us to win,” Bruso said. “We played hard to the end. We didn’t have a deep bench, so we had to mostly go with the starters. Credit to them, they kept playing.”
Friday’s effort was enough to get West Rutland through, but Serrani wasn’t pleased with what he saw as a whole. Some of the things that Westside does well were a step off and it won’t be able to get away with that moving into the state semifinals.
“Did we run an offensive play? I don’t think we did. We didn’t play well at all today,” Serrani said.
Westside was led offensively by Peyton Guay with 17 points. Anna Cyr and Elizabeth Bailey added 11. Kiana Grabowski had four steals.
MSJ’s Gallipo led all scorers with 21 points, including five 3s. The Mounties more than held their own on the glass against the taller Golden Horde. Ellie Tracy had 11 rebounds and Ella Paquin had six boards.
Westside awaits the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 Danville and No. 5 Rivendell. Tip-off for the semifinal is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.