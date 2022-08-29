There is a championship feeling around West Rutland High School girls athletics. The Golden Horde won the state championship last school year in basketball and softball.
The one they did not get was in soccer. If they are to get the triple crown for the 2022-23 school year, they will have to get the first leg of it this fall on the soccer pitch.
That will be no easy task with Southern Vermont League neighbors like defending champion Proctor, Poultney, Mount St. Joseph and Arlington all harboring realistic title aspirations of their own.
But West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy has liked what she seen in the preseason, particularly during the jamboree over the weekend at Randolph Union High School.
The session in Randolph was productive as Rodolfy got to size up all 22 players on the roster.
It was great experience to get out and play against people in different colored uniforms.
"The freshmen had some jitters," Rodolfy said.
Standouts were Samara Raiche at sweeper, Kennah Wright-Chapman at center stopper, Aubrey Beaulieu and Arianna Coombs in the midfield and Peyton Guay at center forward.
First-year goalkeeper Bella Coombs also had a strong showing. She is succeeding her sister Serena Coombs who graduated.
"Bella was highly tested and played very well. Her punts were very strong. I received a lot of compliments about her at the jamboree," Rodolfy said.
Emma Sevigny, Hannah Cecot and Arianna Coombs are the only seniors.
"All three seniors are extremely solid players," Rodolfy said.
Cecot and Sevigny will play outside defense and Coombs will patrol center midfield.
Juniors are Emily Trepanier, Gabby Griffith, Ruth Petit and Abigail Lanfear.
The sophomores include Bella Combs, Beaulieu, Camryn Williams, Soyhr Perry, Wright-Chapman, Maggie Therrien, Peyton Guay, Kylie Duel and Samara Raiche.
Guay is the leading returning goal scorer and is capable of putting it in the net by making a run or shooting from the perimeter.
Comprising the freshman group are Karen Firpo, Izzy Griffith, Haley Raiche, Emily Hopp, Myra Rocke, Gabbi Davis and Brady Traverse.
The Golden Horde opens the season on Sept. 3 at Long Trail School. The first three games, in fact, are on the road before the Horde plays its first home game on Sept. 16 against Poultney.
BOYS
The West Rutland boys endured a winless campaign but they hope to achieve the realistic goals that coach Dillon Zanegle has set for them.
"Our goals are to play faster and to build on our technical skills," Zaengle said.
The Golden Horde will carry a couple of eighth graders on the varsity — Ryan Coolidge and Peter Guay.
"They both played really well in our scrimmage," Zaengle said.
The Horde lost that scrimmage 5-0 to Fair Haven but Zaengle was pleased with the things they accomplished as they build toward their season opener on Friday at Otter Valley.
Freshmen include center back Jeff Tedesco, striker and backup goalie Grady Johnson, outside midfield player Braden Hogan, Jayden Sevigny and Jayden Kelley.
Center midfield/striker Tristan Rocke and outside midfielder/striker Cayman Pratt are the sophomores.
The juniors are goalkeeper Gus Covarrubias, center back Garrett Owens and outside back Ryan Skaza
The lone senior is Noah Olson.
NOTES: The Golden Horde has never won a state title in girls soccer. They have made it to the final game twice, the last coming in 2015 where they fell 2-0 to Proctor. ... The Horde has won a state championship in boys soccer, beating Whitcomb 3-2 in the big game in 2004.
