WEST RUTLAND — Successful teams can blend veteran leadership with talented up-and-coming players.
With its roster makeup, the West Rutland girls soccer team is hoping it will do just that and it will result in reaching its lofty goals.
The Westside boys lost a lot of that senior leadership, so the 2021 season will be about building the base for the future of the program.
GIRLSA good goalie can keep a team in a soccer game, but an elite one can take a team to a whole new level.
The West Rutland girls have a keeper as elite as they come in the state, with senior Serena Coombs.
In last year’s abbreviated season, Coombs had a trio of clean sheets and held opponents to just a goal in three other games.
Known for her aggressive, fearless style, Golden Horde defenders know that if they make a mistake, she’s there to clean it up.
“(Serena) is just rock solid always,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy. “The team has such confidence in her. We’re going to miss her a lot (next year). I’m hoping to win a state championship with her. This is our last chance.”
Coombs is one of two seniors this fall, along with midfielder Anna Cyr. Cyr will be extra important with the graduation loss of Kiana Grabowski.
“Both of them, I took as eighth-graders,” Rodolfy said of Coombs and Cyr.
West Rutland is a school where if a player has talent, no matter the age, they’ll get a shot.
“We have quite a young squad. We have a lot of 10th-graders and a lot of freshmen,” Rodolfy said. “They’re coming together and they seem to have great chemistry.”
Freshman Peyton Guay burst onto the scene in 2020, most notably with a hat trick against always-tough Arlington. She’s the team’s leading returning goal scorer.
“Peyton is really stepping up in center mid,” Rodolfy said. “She has serious ball skills.”
Sophomore Olivia Cyr, Anna’s younger sister, will play up top and can put the ball in the net.
“She has some goal-scoring ability,” Rodolfy said.
Emily Trepanier and Gabby Griffith are returning outside midfielders.
“They’ve come back with a vengeance this year,” Rodolfy said.
Another freshman, Kennah Wright-Chapman, will be a key piece defensively on a back line that lost Elizabeth Bailey to graduation. Wright-Chapman will play stopper. The team is still figuring out who will take on the sweeper role.
“We have some serious speed defensively,” Rodolfy said.
Proctor, given its run of success, is a favorite to claim another Division IV championship, but its Westside rivals are one of the many teams that would love to reach the mountain top and claim that title.
“They want it and that’s what matters,” Rodolfy said.
West Rutland opens the regular season on Sept. 4 at home against Long Trail.
BOYSRoster numbers are a problem across the state, with some clubs having to fold their teams for the 2021 season, including one in Rutland County, at Mill River.
West Rutland boys coach Dillon Zaengle wasn’t sure what to expect for participation this fall, but is happy with the number of kids he has to work with.
Westside has 16 boys on its roster. A big help to those numbers is four players coming over to play from Poultney High School, a fellow member of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
“We were on verge of getting a little nervous if we’d have enough numbers to field a team,” Zaengle said.
Guys like Tyler Serrani, Mac Perry and Michael Goodnough defined the Golden Horde over the past few seasons, and with their graduation, West Rutland is about to see what the next generation is capable of.
“We have a couple returners, but ultimately, we have a lot of new guys,” Zaengle said. “A lot of eighth graders are going to have to step into starting roles right away. We’re going to build every practice we come out here and see what we can accomplish.”
West Rutland had one year of Mason Galante in net, but he also graduated, so the Golden Horde will have a new guy manning the net in 2021.
Sophomore Quincey Senecal is new to soccer and he’s getting some reps in net. Grady Johnson, an eighth-grader, has some experience in goal as well.
“We’re still figuring it out. We have a little goalkeeper competition going on,” Zaengle said.
Drew Frankenberg will be a stalwart on the back line.
“Ever since I’ve had this coaching job, he’s been a big part of this team,” Zaengle said. “We’re expecting him to take a leadership role and lead us from the back.”
Sophomore Garrett Owens will have an expanded role on the back line as well.
Freshman Tristan Rocke scored a goal last year and will take on a much bigger offensive load in 2021.
“(Tristan) has great technical ability and can strike the ball very well,” Zaengle said. “He’ll score a lot of our goals.”
Rocke could play striker or in the midfield.
Jaden Jarrosak is a student who used to go to West Rutland and is returning to the school this year after spending time in Agawam, Massachusetts.
Jarrosak could have a solid offensive role.
“He’ll give us some good minutes and could stick the ball in the net a few times,” Zaengle said.
Both Westside soccer teams are scheduled to scrimmage Fair Haven Saturday morning.
The West Rutland boys open the regular season on Friday at Otter Valley.
