WEST RUTLAND — It might be a tad too early to call West Rutland’s 50-41 victory over Sharon Academy in boys basketball on Friday night “a watershed victory” but make no mistake, this was a big one.
“It has implications,” said Westside coach Jordan Tolar.
In a game pitting teams in the middle of the Division IV pack trying to separate themselves from one another, West Rutland took charge with a 19-point first quarter and carved out a hefty 30-11 halftime lead.
Ryan Smith and Mac Perry nailed consecutive 3-point field goals to bump the Golden Horde’s lead to 14-4 and they held a double-digit lead nearly all the way.
The Horde came to play. They were making a living off second-chance points, often getting three shots a possession.
Sharon coach Blake Fabrikant called a timeout with 2:39 left in the opening quarter and his team down 14-4, admonishing them in the huddle for “not boxing out.”
It never resonated in the first half. The Horde kept hitting the boards hard and went to the locker room with that 30-11 advantage.
Fabrikant continued his message and it was along one. West Rutland athletic director Joe Harrington went to the locker room to inform the Phoenix there was only two minutes remaining in the half. Then, Harrington went back to tell them they were down to a minute.
“They might come out a little fired up,” Harrington said as he walked back into the gym.
They did. They won the third quarter 15-7 to climb back into the game.
Sparking the comeback were Erik Younce with is hell-bent-for-leather defense and Tyler Chapin with his 3-point shooting.
The Phoenix went into the fourth quarter trailing only 37-26. Tyler Serrani powered inside for a three-point play to give the Horde some much needed breathing room.
But Chapin answered that with one of his four 3-pointers and the Phoenix kept playing with the fire that they were missing in the first half.
Smith led the Golden Horde with 12 points and Tm Blanchard added nine. This was a night where the Horde had contributions from just about everyone on the floor. Liam Beaulieu, Levi Petit, Kyle Laughlin and Serrani all had six points apiece.
Chapin’s 20 led the Phoenix and Olly Skeet-Browning followed with 14.
Laughlin, normally one of the Horde’s top guns, did not enter the game until 5:06 remained in the first half for what Tolar termed “a coach’s decision.”
Smith said he was not surprised with the way the Phoenix brought so much more energy to the second half.
“We knew they were going to come out with their best punch,” the senior said. “They are a very good defensive team.”
All those offensive rebounds for the Horde in the first half were by committee but there was no doubt about who the committee chairman was on this night.
“Levi Petit is a beast,” Tolar said. “He just stays so active on the boards, both the offensive and defensive boards. We are lucky to have him.”
That 19-point opening quarter was a focus of the game plan, Smith said.
“That was our plan, to get off to a fast start and keep the energy up on defense,” Smith said. “It was team ball, getting a lot of players to touch the ball every time.”
“When we have had our most success it has been by getting out early in teams,” Tolar said. “That has kind of been our motto.
“I was proud of our ball movement tonight.”
West Rutland moved its record to 5-7 and the Phoenix fell to 4-7 with their third straight loss.
Serrani corralled a loose ball and drove the length of the floor for a layup that put the Horde in front 4-2 and Sharon never saw the lead after that.
West Rutland has another of those pivotal games in the division coming up Tuesday when rival Poultney visits Hinchey Gym.
That is part of a tough stretch for the Golden Horde who travels to Black River on Jan. 31 and then squares off with two of the division’s titans — Rivendell on Feb. 5 at home followed by the short trip over to rival Proctor on Feb. 7.
Tolar notes that is an important part of the schedule.
“I told them that we can beat anybody and that we can lose to anyone,” Tolar said.
If the West Rutland team shows up that played Friday night’s first half, perhaps they can beat anyone.
The highest decibel level of the evening was reached in the JV game when West Rutland freshman Colby Perry launched a long 3-pointer that slammed off the glass and in to beat the third-quarter buzzer.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
