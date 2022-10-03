WEST RUTLAND — Fifty-one seconds. It's a miniscule amount of time in a soccer game, but it was plenty enough for the West Rutland girls soccer team to turn the tides on Monday.
With the Golden Horde trailing by a goal late in the first half against rival Poultney, West Rutland scored twice within a 26-second span to take a lead it would surrender, beating the Blue Devils 4-3.
Both goals came off the foot off freshman Hayley Raiche. Emma Sevigny assisted on the first goal and a great cross by Peyton Guay led to the go-ahead tally.
"(Hayley) was due a couple. She almost had maybe three last game," said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy. "It changed everything in our conversation at halftime."
It certainly shifted the tenor of Poultney's halftime speech as well. Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum let her frustration with the team's play late in the half be heard.
"We really just broke down in two minutes and those two minutes are what killed us," Corkum said. "We've been focusing on them giving me 40 minutes and we've only really seen that once.
"That's been a big, common theme of us. I got 38 (minutes) today, but not 40. Those little moments are what can make or break a game. If we didn't have that, we could have come out on top or, at least, tied."
Guay a sophomore captain for the Golden Horde extended the Westside lead after the break, scoring twice within the first 10 minutes.
She had a great run coming off a feed from Hannah Cecot to net the first goal and Guay played a ball forward to herself, running onto it for the second.
Guay has a team-high 11 goals this season and has failed to score in a game just once.
Guay and her teammates are impressive athletes, but Poultney wasn't going down without a fight.
Emma Kelley scored with 25:40 to play and Bella Mack got behind West Rutland keeper Bella Coombs to cut the lead down to one.
On the Mack goal, Coombs had come off her line and looked to have stopped the Poultney run, but she couldn't secure the ball, allowing for Mack to take possession and score.
"Emma's goal definitely gave us a boost and Bella's was just scrappy. It doesn't have to be beautiful, it just has to go into the back of the net," Corkum said.
"I gave it to them at halftime and they got mad enough to prove me wrong," Corkum said. "I was like, 'prove me wrong,' and they definitely did."
It was a valiant effort to get back into the game, but it wouldn't be enough as West Rutland found a way to weather the storm and hold on.
"My girls always seem to turn on the intensity in the second half," Rodolfy said.
Rodolfy lauded the play of her back line, which includes Sevigny, Cecot, Kennah Wright-Chapman and Samara Raiche.
"My back line is unbelievably solid," Rodolfy said.
Both goalkeepers were strong and kept their teams afloat. Poultney's Kenzie Ezzo made some great decisions, coming off her line at times, and she came up with the biggest save of the day, extending to her right to make a save on a penalty kick in the second half that would have upped the Westside lead.
Ezzo made 19 saves, while Coombs made seven for West Rutland. Coombs has settled in nicely in goal, taking over for her sister Serena, who graduated.
Poultney's lone first half goal came with 26:18 to play with Annaleice Taylor taking a strike from the left side of the box.
The Blue Devils (2-3) have a huge test on their hands on Thursday, hosting 8-1 Proctor. The Phantoms beat Poultney 6-2 earlier in the season on a rainy day at Taranovich Field.
West Rutland (5-3) is at Mill River on Thursday.
