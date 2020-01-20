WEST RUTLAND — Monday night’s girls basketball matchup between West Rutland and Proctor had the big fight feel and the product on the court fit the billing.
The Golden Horde held off a persistent Phantoms squad and pulled out a 50-40 win to remain unbeaten.
After a first half that created little separation, West Rutland looked like it would swing the momentum in its favor as the third quarter got going.
The Golden Horde jumped out to an 11-4 run out of the half and found a flow offensively that was missing in the first 16 minutes of play.
“We haven’t had too many close games and the girls were a little nervous because it was Proctor, a rival,” said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani. “We worked our way through some offensive woes.”
The Golden Horde opened up their biggest lead of the night when they went up 32-22 and held an eight-point advantage after three.
Westside post pivot Elizabeth Bailey was kept in check in the first half, but found her shot as the game progressed, showing an ability to hit the mid-range jumper, along with her myriad of moves inside.
She scored six points in both the third and fourth quarters.
“(Elizabeth) Bailey played a terrific game,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes, “If she’s able to shoot like that from all over, you tip your hat to that.”
The Phantoms responded when the fourth quarter hit and cut the lead down to two on multiple occasions.
Some nice defensive work by the Golden Horde to cause Proctor mistakes allowed Westside to pull away.
“We made some key mistakes with possession and we missed some lay-ups,” Hughes said. “We were pretty exhausted trying to get back from the 10-point deficit. We got there, but couldn’t get over the hump.”
Despite being outsized by the Golden Horde, Proctor controlled the boards in the first half. Grabbing offensive rebound after offensive rebound, the Phantoms kept possessions alive and got to the basket.
Rachel Stuhlmueller was effort personified on the glass. While drawing the defensive assignment of Bailey for much of the game, she ripped down a game-high 13 rebounds and got to the line three times.
Maggie McKearin had eight rebounds as well from her guard position, grabbing a handful of offensive boards. Lyndsey Elms and Maddie Flanders both had good rebound outputs as well.
“How does a team that is that size out rebound us? That’s just a ‘want to’ on our team’s part,” Serrani said. “We didn’t have the ‘want to’ in the beginning, but in the end, we did.”
Proctor got a ton of free throw attempts in the first half, but were just 50 percent from the charity stripe. Westside was a bit better on nine attempts, but shot just 66.6 percent at the line.
Bailey had 16 points to lead the Horde, while Kiera Pipeling added 12.
McKearin had 14 points for the Phantoms. Elms and Stuhlmueller had nine and eight respectively.
The last time the teams met, Westside won by 20 points, so this was a definite positive Proctor.
“The effort was great and the attitude was great,” Hughes said. “You can’t ask for more with how hard we played. Hopefully, we’ll see them again.”
West Rutland improves to 9-0 and travels to Green Mountain on Thursday.
Proctor falls to 8-2 and travels to Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday.
