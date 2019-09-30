WEST RUTLAND — Coach Dillon Zaengle told his West Rutland players at halftime of Monday’s 2-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph that it would be very important to score the next goal.
His words were prophetic. The Golden Horde got the next one in the net and it proved to be the difference when MSJ’s Cortland Hussak scored with 18:06 remaining to slice the lead to 2-1.
The Golden Horde rang up both goals off corner kicks.
“We don’t spend a lot of time on corner kicks,” Westside’s Mac Perry said.
Apparently, they spend enough time on them.
The first goal came 6:44 into the game when Timothy Blancard converted Drew Frankenberg’s corner kick.
MSJ’s best chance to net the equalizer in the first half occurred when Manual Guy Richie Choute played a ball to Hussak and the senior whistled a hard shot just wide seven minutes before the break.
That was the only serious threat for the Mounties in the half, but the Horde kept life interesting for MSJ keeper Peter Carlson for most of those 40 minutes.
Tyler Serrani unloaded most of the shots and had Carlson diving and scrambling. Frankenberg also tested the athletic goalie and Perry set up Serrani for a good look that forced Carlson to deflect the hard shot and then cover it up before the Golden Horde could off another shot. Levi Petit had a nice run for yet another scoring bid for Westside.
But that all pressure failed to net another score for the Horde and they took their 1-0 lead to halftime.
Then Serrani banged Perry’s corner kick into the net and the Horde had a 2-0 lead two minutes into the second half.
The MSJ attack that was so quiet in the first half got a little more juice in the second.
Westside’s Patrick Smith made a nice defensive play to deter a serious run by the Mounties.
Westside’s All-State goalie Kyle Laughlin had to come far out of the net to kick one away from Hussak.
Hussak’s goal with 18:06 remaining gave the MSJ offense even more energy.
“I thought we cane to life (after the goal),” MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
Dave Mercure had a direct kick from 30 yards out that looked as though it was going to be trouble until Blanchard headed it away with Hussak ready to make a play on it.
The Mounties kept attacking but the lead stood up and moved the Golden Horde’s record to 4-4-2.
The Mounties fell to 0-8-1, but the last two results — a 3-3 tie with Long Trail and this game give them reason to be excited about the possibility of making some noise the rest of the regular campaign and into the playoffs.
“Losing is tough but they continue to fight,” Souza said.
Souza called this loss “the most complete game we have played yet.”
Zaengle was not happy with the way the Horde played in the second half. He pointed out that the passing game he stresses disintegrated during the final 40 minutes.
The Golden Horde will try to get over the .500 mark on Friday when Sharon Academy comes to town. The Horde has already beaten the Phoenix this year, 3-1 in Sharon with Serrani scoring all three goals.
The Mounties have Proctor paying a visit to Abatiell Field on Saturday for MSJ’s homecoming. That will be a boys-girls varsity doubleheader.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
