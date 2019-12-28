WEST RUTLAND - It's not just the headliners for the West Rutland girls basketball team. The Golden Horde got contributions from everywhere in Saturday's thrilling 56-53 victory over Otter Valley in which the Otters were able to launch three 3-point attempts in the final 12 seconds in a bid for the tie.
When one thinks of the Golden Horde, the first players who come to mind are usually post star Elizabeth Bailey or flashy ball handlers and scorers like Kiana Grabowski, Kiera Pipeling and Jenna McGee.
But on this day, players like Madison Guay, Isabell Lanfear and Serena Coombs came to the fore at critical junctures for the 4-0 Horde.
Guay had two of her four 3-pointers when the game was tight in the fourth quarter to bump the lead to 50-41. Lanfear had an important three-point play in the fourth quarter and a blocked shot and Coombs rang up a key inside hoop and made a free throw in the third quarter to help the Horde take a 41-37 lead into the final stanza.
"We have a lot of great connections on this team. We are all friends and we are all playing together," Guay said.
Guay led the Horde with 16 points, McGee added nine and nailed two more 3-pointers. Bailey was a force inside and added eight points. Lanfear came through with six and Coombs contributed five points.
Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah cited Livia Bernhardt for doing a nice job on Bailey, Westside's 6-footer.
"Livia challenged her," Trayah said.
But Bernhardt was also dynamite on the offensive end with a team-high 18 points. Alice Kieth followed her with 14. Keith also had a stellar floor game with some big steals and gorgeous assists.
Leah Pinkowski complemented Bernhardt well inside and a added nine points and Alia Edmunds added seven points before leaving the game with an injury with five minutes remaining.
The Otters were coming off a lopsided loss to a Proctor team that shot the lights out that evening. They quickly served notice that performance was not what they are all about by playing the defending Division IV state champion Golden Horde tough out of the gate. Edmunds nailed a 3-pointer for the first hoop of the game and Westside led just 7-6 after the opening quarter.
Westside asserted itself in a strong second quarter and took a 30-19 lead to halftime.
But it was the Otters who came out breathing fire in the second half. They scored the first five points of the third quarter on a hoop by Keith a three-point play by Pinkowski off a putback.
McGee answered with a trey for the Horde but the Otters kept charging and the whittled the lead to four points by the end of the third stanza.
"We were giving them too much room on the wing when they were shooting 3-pointers in the first half," Trayah said. "We did better in the second half."
The adjustment paid off and when Bernhardt went to work inside they were able to shave the lead to two, 53-51.
Bailey got a big inside hoop to push Westside's lead to four but Keith drained two free throws to make it a one-possession game again.
Grabowski's free throw made it 56-53 with 20 ticks on the clock.
The Otters took a timeout with 12.4 seconds left to set up plays for a tying shot behind the arc. They actually got three of them off but could not connect and the Horde escaped.
"It's always a battle with them," Guay said. "They always give us a game like this."
"I love our heart," Trayah said.
Westside coach Carl Serrani has a luxury not many girls basketball teams ever have with two 6-footers in Bailey and Lanfear.
"I just have to figure out a way to play them together," he said.
He also has a pleasant problem of uncommon depth.
"There are a lot of players on this team who can play and maybe should be playing more than they are and will be playing more if people don't start giving a better effort," he said.
The 1-2 Otters will try to rebound from consecutive losses on Thursday when they travel to Mount Abraham.
The Golden Horde puts their perfect record on the line on Jan. 4 at Twin Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.