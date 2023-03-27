WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team is hoping to defend its Division IV state championship.
The school’s baseball team is hoping to continue its playoff success where it won a postseason game in dominating fashion, toppling Poultney 15-0 in a game abbreviated to five innings by the run rule.
That was the only game the Golden Horde won on the baseball diamond but they have some pitching depth that might enable them to take another step this season under first-year coach Dave Bartlett.
SOFTBALL
The Westside athletes are on a roll in girls sports. They have won two consecutive state championships on the basketball court and last spring won another in softball.
But they aren’t resting on those laurels.
It is all about getting better and two of the softball players, Samara Raiche and Camryn Williams, attended clinics at Castleton University on five consecutive Sundays during the winter.
Raiche is a catcher and said those sessions helped her immeasurably.
“They taught us to be faster, to be quicker with our footwork, Raiche said.
“They had us throw down to second base and throw from our knees.”
She might be tougher to steal against this season.
The outfield was a strength for the Golden Horde. There was very little grass for hitters to find for base hits with Aubrey Beaulieu and Camryn Williams being two of the best outfielders in the league.
But the defense could look a little different at times this season. Coach Laurie Serrani said she has a lot of interchangeable parts and players are likely to move around.
Beaulieu, for example, has been working in pitching.
Peyton Guay was the pitcher last season and she returns.
Arianna Coombs is back for her senior year at first base and she furnishes plenty of power in the lineup.
Kennah Wright-Chapman is a talented shortstop who anchored the infield.
Rounding out the squad are Emma Beede, Gina Danylieko, Gabby Griffith, Sohyr Perry, Ruth Petit, Emma Sevigny, Emily Trepanier, Karen Firpo, Izzy Griffith, Emily Hopp, Hayley Raiche and Bradee Traverse.
“I am very excited. We have a lot of hard workers,” Serrani said.
“We have a lot of options. I think we are going to be pretty versatile.”
The season opener is on April 11 at Poultney.
Last year, the Horde fashioned a comeback victory over Poultney in the quarterfinals.
The home opener is on April 13 against Leland & Gray.
BASEBALL
“We have the pitching,” Bartlett said.
The headliners of the staff figure to be Andrew Bailey, Noah Olson, Clayton Kessop and Cayman Pratt.
It was Bailey who threw the playoff gem, striking out 10 in five innings while not allowing a ball out of the infield.
But Bartlett also believes his infield defense is strongest with Bailey at shortstop.
“Our infield should be OK, a big upgrade over the last two years,” Bartlett said.
Kessop has great potential.
“If we can get him hitting his spots a little better, he could be a horse,” Bartlett said.
Grady Johnson will catch and possibly see time at third base.
Olson, the lone senior, will play first base when not pitching. Olson could also find himself at shortstop when Bailey pitches.
Rounding out the roster are Garrett Owens, Braden Hogan, Jeff Tedesco, Jayden Sevigny, Brendan Cardi, Oliver Shanholtzer, Jayden Kelley, Quincy Senecal, Michael Harte, Gus Covarrubias and Dave Firpo.
Covarrubias is a corner infielder who gives the Golden Horde flexibility with his ability to play first or third base.
There is also the possibility of bringing up some eighth graders.
Like the softball team, the Horde will open at Poultney on April 11 and then play Leland & Gray on April 13 in the home opener.
