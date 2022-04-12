WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team rode the arm and bat of Peyton Guay to an 18-6 mercy-rule victory over Poultney in Tuesday's softball opener.
Guay pitched the complete game and also produced six RBIs with a grand slam home run and a double.
Every button that coach Laurie Serrani pushed seemed to yield the intended result.
She, for example, sent Bella Coombs up to pinch hit in the fourth inning and Coombs laced a double on the first pitch.
It was a shaky start for the Golden Horde, though. Poultney scored five runs in the top of the first on just one hit as the defense collapsed behind Guay.
"Being behind by five runs in the first inning was so draining," Guay said. "But we came back and I think that shows what kind of a team we have."
Errors, passed balls and three walks enabled the Blue Devils to plate the five runs on just the one hit, a bunt single by Lydia Book. Hannah Welch did pick up an RBI on a ground out.
Poultney pitcher Kaitlyn DeBonis shut the Horde out in the bottom of the first and the game had the look of being Poultney's day.
Then came the bottom of the second when the complexion of the game changed dramatically. Westside scored six times to take the lead for good.
Aubrey Beaulieu had an RBI single in the frame and Guay crushed her grand slam homer.
The Horde tacked on four more in the third, Guay's two-run double keying that uprising.
Then, the Horde put the game away by sending 14 batters to the plate in the fourth to score eight runs. The big inning was keyed by Coombs' double and Gabby Griffith's two-run single. Olivia Cyr knocked in another run with a base hit.
The Golden Horde is starting over in the circle after Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski graduated in 2021.
That made Guay's pitching performance heartening about this season's prospects.
"I was very impressed with Peyton," Serrani said.
Following that five-run first, Guay allowed only one more run, an unearned tally in the fourth when she walked Genesis Mead who came around to score with the benefit of an error.
Guay only allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked nine.
Guay credited pitching coach Mikayla Taylor with her success.
"She keeps me motivated. She tells me when I am doing something wrong. She is amazing," Guay said.
Guay also felt her grand slam home run led to other good things.
"After the grand slam, I got more confidence," Guay said.
When Serrani inserted Coombs as a pinch hitter, she said to her, "Don't be nervous and don't hit at anything high."
Coombs hit a strike and her double has Serrani thinking she has some more depth and more options.
"We have a lot of girls who are equal. They are interchangeable parts," Serrani said.
Everyone in the lineup contributed for the Horde, starting with Kennah Wright-Chapman who was the quintessential leadoff batter. She drew three walks and lined a single up the middle during four plate appearances.
Beaulieu, batting in the No. 2 hole, had two bases hits and two RBIs.
And so it went, all the way through the lineup.
"They are all good friends and they pick each other up," Serrani said.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton saw some good things with DeBonis despite the score.
"I liked the way she came back from 3-0 counts a couple of times to get a strikeout," Lamberton said.
It does not get easier for the Blue Devils.
They host a tough Green Mountain team on Friday.
"I knew when the schedule came out and I saw the first four games that we could be either 4-0 or 0-4," Lamberton said.
He did get some outstanding defensive play from Welch at shortstop.
The Golden Horde makes the long trip to Townshend to play Leland & Gray on Thursday and returns home to face White River Valley on Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.