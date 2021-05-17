POULTNEY — A senior out for varsity baseball for the first time and an eighth grader with poise that belies his class standing combined efforts on the mound for West Rutland in a 17-13 victory over Poultney in baseball action on Monday.
Tim Blanchard was the senior and he gutted it out for 123 pitches before having to give way to eighth grader Andrew Bailey.
Bailey entered at the start of the bottom of the sixth with West Rutland clinging to a 14-13 lead.
He protected the lead and the victory for Blanchard. Bailey even ended the game with a flourish, notching a strikeout.
“He has no nerves in him,” West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett of his eighth grader.
“Baseball is Andrew’s sport. He loves it,” Blanchard said.
“Caden (Reed) and I can throw hard and then Andrew comes in and he has some tricks up his sleeve.”
The day began with fireworks — West Rutland’s Pat Smith, the second hitter up in the game, yanked a home run over the left field fence.
That was the beginning of a four-run inning. Garrett Owens had an RBI single and Bailey a two-run single in the frame.
The left-hander Blanchard started strong, retiring the side in order in the first and striking out three in the second when the Blue Devils got one across the plate to make it 6-1.
Westside had a great opportunity to break the game open when they had the bases loaded with none out in the third.
They failed to score when Gabe Westcott struck out the next two batters and then induced a fly out to right.
“That has been an issue with us all season,” Bartlett said. “We get runners on and can’t get them in.”
The Blue Devils took their first lead with seven in the third to go up 8-6. Ryan Alt had an RBI triple in the inning. Gabe Wescott and Tegan Capman also had RBI singles.
Then, it was the Golden Horde’s turn. They erupted for five runs in the fourth to recapture the lead, 11-8. The big blow was a two-run single by Smith.
Smith had himself a day, going 4-for-6 with the homer and three RBIs.
The Devils got one of those runs back in the home half of the fourth when Alt reached on an error and scored on another error.
Noah Olson singled to lead off Westside’s fifth, stole second and scored on Bailey’s fielder’s choice, cushioning the lead to 12-9.
Blanchard went out to take his warm-up pitches for the sixth but it was discovered his pitch cunt had exceeded the limit. Enter, Bailey.
Blanchard said he still felt strong and could have continued were it not for the pitch count.
“I felt strong all the way through,” Blanchard said.
Bailey shut the Devils out over his two frames.
Olson played some great third base for the Horde in the late innings, turning a double play and getting a key force out.
West Rutland High has not had a baseball team since 2016 and Blanchard said he opted to play his senior season “because coach (Dave Bartlett) is a friend of mine and he asked me to play.”
Blancard also got some others to come out so that Westside could at long last have its baseball program back.
“They wanted it more than we did,” Poultney coach Dan Williams said. “We did not make the plays in the field. That’s what it boils down to.”
The Devils will take a 3-7 record into Thursday’s home game against Stratton Mountain.
West Rutland improved its mark to 2-6.
Poultney went through a number of pitchers. Craig Baptie started and yielded to Wescott after one inning-plus. Hagen McDermott followed him and Lane Gibbs finished up.
Blanchard finished with six strikeouts, including four over the first two innings.
The Horde sprayed 15 hits around the park and Smith, Blanchard and Gus Covarrubias — the 2-3-4 batters — did much of the damage. Blanchard had a triple and double and Covarrubias added three hits with a double and two RBIs.
Alt led Poultney with a triple and a double and Liam Hill added an RBI double. Wescott and Ray had two hits apiece.
