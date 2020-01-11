WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team snapped a two-game skid with a 61-27 win against Mid-Vermont Christian Saturday at home.
Westside dominated from the opening tip and led 20-4 after one quarter. From there, the rout was on.
"We played great team ball," said Golden Horde coach Jordan Tolar. "We had good energy and effort and forced turnovers."
Kyle Laughlin had 15 points, while Levi Petit had 12 and Tyler Serrani had 10.
Hunter Cooper had 14 points to lead the Eagles.
Westside improves to 2-5 and plays Long Trail at home on Tuesday.
Springfield 62, Woodstock 46
WOODSTOCK — A strong fourth quarter helped the Springfield boys basketball team pull away from Woodstock Saturday afternoon.
The Cosmos jumped out to an early lead, but the Wasps battled back and led by a point at the half.
Springfield grabbed a seven-point lead by the end of the third and ran away with the game in fourth.
The Cosmos improve to 4-4 and play Fair Haven on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 46, Rutland 36
ST. JOHNSBURY — Josie Choiniere was on fire and she burned the Rutland girls basketball team Saturday.
Choiniere scored 31 points and had four 3-point field goals to power St. Johnsbury to a 46-36 victory over the Raiders. Choiniere made 13 of 14 from the line.
"She killed us," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "We did not close out on her enough."
Kendra Sabotka led the 3-3 Raiders with 15 points. Riley Burgess was in foul trouble but still managed eight points, Kathryn Moore added seven and Karsyn Bellomo six.
The Raiders have a busy stretch coming up with five games in eight days.
WRESTLING
Otters finish 5th at MAU
BENNINGTON — The Otter Valley wrestling team scored 61 points, good for a fifth-place tie with Colchester at the Mount Anthony Tournament on Saturday.
MAU won the tournament easily with 234.5 points.
Springfield finished ninth and Fair Haven was 11th.
The Cosmos' Brandon Bennett placed first at the 182-pound weight class. Bennett pinned the Patriots' Logan Sprague in 1 minute, 9 seconds.
Bennett picked up wins against Vergennes' Barrett Barrows and Torrington's Kaimana Safechuck as well.
The Otters' Keevon Parks finished fourth at 182, falling to Barrows in the third-place match.
The Slaters' Sam Worthing lost to MAU's Keegan Coon in the 138 final. Coon pinned Worthing in 3:25. To get to the championship match, he had wins against LaSalle's Danny Hunter and Torrington's Mark Zavatkay.
Otter Valley's Levi Cram was second at 145, falling to MAU's Aaron Johnson due to injury in the championship match.
Cram had wins against Vergennes' Jeremiah Moulton and St. Johnsbury's Majd Al Abas to reach the final.
Other top finishers included: Fair Haven's Hunter Greene (3rd, 106) and Dylan Lee (3rd, 152), Springfield's Dylan Rigney (4th, 113) and Skylar Wallace (4th, 285) and Otter Valley's Sam Martin (4th, 195).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 1, Rutland 0
WATERBURY — The Harwood girls hockey team beat Rutland 1-0 when Louisa Thomsen scored with five minutes remaining.
Harwood improves to 6-2, while the Raiders drop to 4-4.
Rutland is back in action on Wednesday at Colchester/Burlington.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 67, Southern Maine 54
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball team earned its second consecutive win Saturday afternoon, downing Little East Conference foe Southern Maine by a final score of 67-54 at Glenbrook Gym.
Castleton improves to 8-6 on the year and 3-2 in LEC action, while Southern Maine falls to 7-8 on the year with a 2-4 mark against conference opponents.
Castleton shot a season-best 50.0 percent (25 of 50) from the field and held the Huskies to just 31.7 percent (20 of 63) shooting. Castleton knocked down six 3s — four of which came from Brooke Raiche — to finish the day 54.5 percent from long range.
Raiche led all scorers with 18 points on the afternoon, making 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from three. She added seven rebounds, three assists and a block.
Emilee Bose had 14 points to reach the double-digit plateau for the third straight game. Kylie Wright added 10 points and two assists off the bench in 15 minutes of action. Elise Magro finished with eight points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals, while Alexis Quenneville had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Castleton was dominant from the early stages, jumping out to a 9-0 lead before Southern Maine finally got on the board with less than five minutes to play in the opening quarter. Castleton had a 16-5 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter opened with the two sides trading buckets for the opening three minutes before Castleton went on a 9-0 run to push its lead to 18 points. The run was bookended by Spartan layups, as Raiche kicked it off before Wright closed it nearly four minutes later.
Play was even once more for the opening five-plus minutes of the third quarter, but Castleton exploded for a 9-2 run out of the media timeout to take a 47-27 lead with two minutes remaining in the third. A 3 from Raiche made it a 21-point game 30 seconds later, but Luckhardt hit a jumper at the third-quarter buzzer to make it 50-31 Spartans heading into the fourth quarter.
Castleton's lead reached a game-high 23 points after a Perry jumper found the bottom of the net less than one minute into the final quarter. USM answered with five straight points, but Perry again got on the board to make it a 20-point game once more, 56-36.
The Spartans hit the hardwood again Wednesday night with a 5:30 matchup at UMass Boston.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Southern Maine 81, Castleton 67
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team dropped a Little East Conference matchup to Southern Maine Saturday evening 81-67 at Glenbrook Gym.
Castleton drops to 1-13 and 0-5 in league play, while Southern Maine moves to 6-8 on the year and 1-5 against LEC programs.
CU's Remy Brown had a team-high 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, followed by Amadou Diakite with 13 points. Brown came up one board short of a double-double as he grabbed nine rebounds Demauriaye Smith had 11 rebounds in addition to his six points, and Nate Plaisted finished with nine points and five assists. Oluwadare Sowunmi also had seven points in 19 minutes.
The Huskies were powered by 28 points from Jaire Roberts, as he knocked down 10-of-15 from the field, including 8-of-13 from three.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday at UMass Boston at 7:30 p.m.
Colby 91, Trinity 77
WATERVILLE, Maine — The Colby College men's basketball team remained unbeaten (13-0) Saturday with Rutland's Noah Tyson leading the way.
Tyson had 24 points in the 91-77 victory and grabbed 14 rebounds. He connected on five of his nine 3-point attempts.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 1, Nichols 1 (OT)
DUDLEY, Mass. — The Castleton women's hockey team came back from a goal down in the third to force overtime against Nichols, but neither team scored in OT, in a 1-1 tie.
Jordyn McGuire scored for Nichols on a power play in the second period, but the Spartans responded in the third when Kaitlin Bardellini tied the game on a Samantha Munroe and Maeghan Vasile.
Castleton is 9-7-1, while Nichols is 2-9-3.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 7 Rutland 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Kiaran Connolly and Sam Rubman scored two goals apiece to lead Rice to a 7-1 victory over Rutland in boys ice hockey action on Saturday.
Evan Chetin scored for the Raiders.
Maguire Baker was busy in the net for the Raiders with 29 saves.
Rice hiked its record to 7-1 and the Raiders fell to 1-5.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Suffolk 8, Castleton 4
BOSTON — In a game with tons of offense, the Castleton men's hockey team couldn't keep up, falling to Suffolk 8-4 Saturday.
The teams played to 1-1 tie after one period, but the Rams exploded for four goals in the second and three in the third.
Jacob Erwin, Nick Gravina, Kyle Kazeroid and Mark Shroyer scored for the Spartans.
Castleton falls to 5-9-2.
