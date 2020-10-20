WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys soccer team was 36 seconds away from celebrating a 2-1 victory over Proctor. Then, it happened. Brennon Crossmon put a ball across the goal mouth and Conner McKearin got it past goalkeeper Mason Galante with a header to earn Proctor a 2-2 tie.
It was decided not to play overtime due to darkness.
“It was a beautiful ball that Brennon sent,” McKearin said.
It capped a comeback for the Phantoms who were in a 2-0 hole.
“It felt very much like a playoff game. You’ve got to hand it to Proctor, they were down 2-0 and they got the equalizer,” West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani said.
Proctor has all the tradition. The Phantoms’ 19 state crowns is the best in the state, tied with CVU.
But West Rutland has dominated the series with their rivals in recent years. Serrani, for example, is a senior and he has not been on a team that has lost to the Phantoms since he was an eighth grade varsity player.
Both teams brought 6-2 records into the game but Westside’s mark included a 4-1 win over Proctor at Taranovich Field. The Horde was also riding a four-game winning streak.
The Horde struck 4:30 before the half. Mac Perry got the goal and Drew Frankenberg the assist.
They took a 2-0 lead to halftime, Tim Blanchard netting one with 54 seconds left.
The Phantoms pressed the attack hard in the second half. Good things usually happen if your offense spends enough time in the box and about eight minutes into the half, the Phantoms were awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the penalty area. McKearin converted the PK.
The Phantoms kept the pressure up but Galante, a senior in his first year in the goal, was stellar. He made two difficult saves in heavy traffic after corner kicks.
Joel Denton shot just wide of the far post in an attempt to get the equalizer for Proctor.
The Horde had a great opportunity to pad the lead when Serrani played a great ball to Perry. He had Proctor goalie Ian French out of the net but Perry’s shot sailed wide.
Westside coach Dillon Zaengle gathered his players in the huddle before what everyone thought was going to be an overtime stanza.
“This is what we play for all summer, all the sprints we do,” Zaengle said to the Horde.
Minutes later, the officials decided not to stage the overtime session on a field that had been pelted with rain and with darkness becoming an issue.
“I wish we could have finished,” McKearin said, expressing a sentiment by most of the the players and coaches.
Galante, who has been improving with each game, was tough when the goal area was congested. That was especially true on Crossmon’s dangerous corner kicks.
“He played well,” Zaengle said of his keeper.
“It was a great game to watch and a great game to coach. I can only imagine what a great game it was to play,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
When the Horde was exerting most of the attack in the first half, Jed Nop and Xavier Lawson came up with big stops for the Phantoms repeatedly.
Serrani, Perry, Blanchard, Levi Petit and Michael Goodnough were a handful for the Proctor defense that first 40 minutes but the play of those two backs saved the day for Proctor on several occasions.
The Horde travels to White River Valley on Friday and the Phantoms host Fair Haven on Saturday morning.
That “playoff game” that Serrani said Tuesday’s contest felt like with the Phantoms might yet materialize.
“It’s a pretty good probability,” Wilson said.
