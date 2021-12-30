BRANDON — It’s an old-school shot from the black-and white era. Yet, in the right hands, the hook shot is still a formidable weapon. West Rutland’s Arianna Coombs got several of her 10 points with that part of her arsenal in Thursday night’s 47-30 victory over Otter Valley in girls basketball action at the House of Noise.
“I have just worked on it over the years,” Coombs said. “I like practicing it in the gym.”
Coombs has the size and athleticism to deploy that shot. West Rutland, in fact, has tremendous team size, making them bigger than any opponent they go against.
“It is a tough match up against that size,” Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
“But we showed some mettle so I am happy with that aspect.”
The Otters did show a lot of grit in hanging with the Golden Horde for a long while. When Anna Lee connected on a 3-point field in the third quarter it sliced Westside’s lead to just two, 24-22.
But this where the Horde ran away from Otter Valley. Westside ended the third quarter with an 8-0 run that allowed them to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Peyton Guay had an inside hoop and another from the outside during that 8-0 spurt.
Guay led all scorers with 16 points. Anna Cyr followed Coombs in scoring with six points.
Alice Keith led the Otters with 13 points and contributed a stellar floor game with her ball handling, steals and assists.
Keith did not get a lot of help on the offensive end. Lee was next with five points.
“We have got to get better offensively,” Counter said.
The Otters were still within striking distance (32-22) going into the final quarter but Coombs scored with her hook shot and Guay connected from the outside to cushion the lead to 14 and the Horde was home free with their fourth consecutive win and a 5-1 record.
It ended a two-game winning skein for the 3-4 Otters.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani noted that his team was in some foul trouble but the Horde can weather that problem better than most teams.
“We’ve got depth enough,” Serrani said.
Both teams left a lot of points on the floor, especially in the first half. Missed layups and errant foul shots kept piling up. “It could have been a different game if we had made shots in the first half,” Counter said.
Now, the Otters brace for the toughest stretch of their schedule, maybe one of the tougher weeks the program has ever tackled. They host Fair Haven on Monday, make the short trip to Division I Rutland on Thursday and then host a loaded Windsor team on Saturday.
West Rutland does not have a cupcake for its next game, either. The Golden Horde come into Proctor’s gym on Monday where the Horde will attempt to avenge its lone loss of the season.
