NORTH CLARENDON — West Rutland girls soccer coach Deanna Rodolfy made sure to hammer home with her team that just because the Golden Horde had beaten Mill River in a preseason scrimmage their regular season matchup on Friday wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.
Rodolfy was prophetic. This game was far from a guaranteed win for the Golden Horde. West Rutland found a way to get it done, holding off a young but motivated Minutemen side 4-2 Friday afternoon.
West Rutland beat Mill River 7-0 on the same field last fall. The early stages of Friday’s contest looked like a repeat performance might be in the cards.
The Golden Horde jumped out to a 3-0 lead less than 20 minutes into the game. Less than six minute into play, Izzy Griffith had a great cross to the far post that Aubrey Beaulieu put home. About 10 minutes later, it was Camryn Williams extending the lead with a goal and then she added another three minutes later off a cross from Emily Trepanier.
In the past, Mill River may have faltered in these moments, having taken three blows in a short timespan, but it had no plans to be down for the count on this afternoon.
The Minutemen used their speed to slither through a very strong Westside defense and buried two goals before the half. The first one was from standout either-grader Bella St. Pierre, where she got behind the defense and slotted one just inside the right post, deep in the box.
With less than nine minutes to play, Chloe Kennedy had a through ball that freshman Grace St. Pierre ran onto and cut the deficit to one.
“I’m trying to get the kids to understand that our identity needs to be that of an athletic team,” said Minutemen coach Shawn Bendig. “As much as we want to possess and play the beautiful game, where we’ve been successful is getting the ball behind the defense and letting these young kids that we’ve got use their athleticism.”
West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy opted to let her girls talk as just players for a few minutes to help iron out any issues that had popped up in the opening half when they let Mill River back into the game.
“I let the girls talk amongst themselves and figure out what they needed to do,” Rodolfy said. “I went over after a few minutes. Everything that they were talking was exactly what I needed to tell them.
“They had to get the 50-50 balls and capitalize on their opportunities. They hustled in the second half.”
The Golden Horde had a large advantage in possession and put a ton of pressure on the Mill River backs and eighth-grade keeper Abbigail Dayton in the second half.
The pressure finally paid off with 6:08 left with Emily Trepanier putting home a rebound attempt on a ball that was bopping around in the box.
“That was clutch. I thought my midfield and my forwards all played phenomenal today,” Rodolfy said.
Mill River’s back line stepped up in a big way with Westside holding so much possession. Eighth-grader Emma Haley, in particular, stood out with her ability at center back to quickly extinguish Golden Horde opportunities.
It was a role she took on at the last minute with senior Claire Morris unavailable due to an illness.
“We asked her something to do something special, playing center back in a flat-four defense,” Bendig said. “She had never done it before, but she stood out. That kid has an incredible motor and that’s what we’re trying to get all of our players to understand. Work rate and athleticism, sometimes that’s what you need to really beat an opponent. Hopefully, it’s going to be infectious.”
Dayton had 13 saves for Mill River in the second half, while senior Alaina Cimonetti had nine stops in the first half.
Westside keeper Bella Coombs had six stops. She had a couple crucial plays where she came off her line that helped keep the Golden Horde in the lead in the second half.
“I can’t sing Bella’s praises enough,” Rodolfy said.
With a keeper like Coombs and some talented players all over the field, West Rutland (3-1) could go far. The Golden Horde have a tough test on Thursday, playing at rival Poultney.
Mill River (0-4) is hoping the positives continue to build up as the season progresses. The Minutemen have a home date with rival Otter Valley on Tuesday.
