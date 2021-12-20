WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team has high expectations. It’s a standard that has led the Golden Horde to be one of the most consistently strong Division IV clubs over the last decade.
So even in games where the score is heavily in West Rutland’s favor, there’s always something to shore up. That was the case for Westside in its 58-32 win against Arlington Monday night.
“Defensively, we’re struggling right now with concepts and what we’re trying to do,” said Golden Horde coach Carl Serrani.
West Rutland never trailed in Monday’s contest, but the Eagles never wanted to go away.
Westside had its share of dominant stretches, but didn’t put together the 32 minutes of basketball it was looking for.
“For games like that, we need to be strong all game,” said Golden Horde freshman Peyton Guay. “In games in the future, like playing Proctor, we need to be strong all game and not slack off.”
The Eagles are scrappy bunch and they showed that against the much deeper West Rutland lineup.
The Horde jumped out to a 9-1 lead to open the game, but Arlington cut the lead to six by the end of the first.
Westside pushed its lead to 13 early in the second quarter, but the Eagles responded with a 7-0 run.
“The first half really wasn’t what we were looking for,” Guay said.
When the Horde are at their best, they are using a suffocating defensive effort to key transition offense.
It’s something that worked like a charm for West Rutland in its season opener against Mill River and it’s an old stand by when Westside needs to create some space from its opponent on the scoreboard.
West Rutland had one of those dominant quarters in the third against the Eagles. The Golden Horde had unanswered runs of eight points, 10 points and seven points to break the game open in third making the lead insurmountable.
“We came back strong in the third quarter and it was really effective,” Guay said. “Our offense and defense was strong, which super important.”
Guay was the definition of effective in the third, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the frame. Guay was strong on the defensive end with a team-high five steals.
Outside of Guay’s scoring, Anna Cyr and Mallory Hogan both had eight points, Serena Coombs had seven and Isabell Lanfear had six to pace the Golden Horde.
Arlington’s roster may be low on numbers, with just eight girls dressing on Monday, but the Eagles aren’t low on talent.
Sidney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins are girls any Division IV coach would love to have on their roster.
Herrington was relentless working on the boards against taller Westside forwards to pull down 11 rebounds to go with her team-high 19 points.
Wilkins had eight points and nine rebounds of her own.
“They’re really good girls and we have to make sure our defense is on them and on them tight,” Guay said.
Arlington is coached by someone quite familiar to West Rutland basketball fans, Mikayla Dambrackas. Dambrackas was a 1,000-point scorer at Westside and formerly coached in the West Rutland school system, before moving on to coach at Arlington.
It’s special for Serrani to be able to coach against one of his former players. He’s proud to see what Dambrackas has done with the Eagles’ program in her second year at the helm.
“Mikayla has done a lot with that team. They improved throughout the game,” Serrani said. “It’s fantastic (coaching against Mikayla). She’s doing the right things down there.
“During the game, she’s calm. She doesn’t yell. Hopefully, she got that from me.”
West Rutland (3-1) has a big test coming up after Christmas, hosting Mid-Vermont Christian next Tuesday.
Arlington hosts Long Trail on Wednesday.
