NORTH CLARENDON — West Rutland's David Noel made a big shot that pushed West Rutland's lead to double digits (39-29) with less than three minutes to play and smile spread across his face as big as the boardwalk at the West Rutland marsh. It was as though he knew that the long losing streak was over at that time.
Several minutes later, it became a reality: West Rutland 46, Mill River 32. The 23-game losing streak was officially over.
Noel and eighth grader Peter Guay led the Golden Horde with 18 points apiece.
The 1-4 Minutemen were led by Solan Farmer's 13 points and Michael Wierzbicki's 11. Wierzbicki connected on three 3-point field goals. Ryan Smith added six points.
"I just really wanted this one. I was ready to play tonight," Noel said.
"It's my first win since my freshman year," the junior said. "Now, we are ready for more."
Things did not look great for the Horde at halftime. Mill River took a 23-16 lead into the locker room.
"There was a lot of negativity at halftime but our coaches really helped us get over that," Noel said.
That soon became obvious as Westside scored the first four points of the new half. Noel scored on a putback and Jesse Flood canned a six-footer on the baseline.
Wierzbicki nailed one of his treys but then Guay answered with his own 3-pointer before knocking down a 15-footer to close the lead to one.
After Guay scored off an 8-footer in the lane, it sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 29-29.
It was a fourth quarter wrapped in Westside green and gold and it began with six straight points from Noel that gave the Horde a 35-29 lead.
The Minutemen never saw the lead again.
When Westside's starting lineup of Noel, Flood, Garrett Owens, Andrew Bailey and Tristan Rocke took the floor, there had to be doubts. A winless season like the 2021-22 season has to wear on you.
Now that the losing streak and all the talk that goes with it has been put to rest, the Horde can turn their attention to winning more games without the pressure of the streak.
"It feels good. The pressure of not getting a win is off," West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell said.
"We are still learning how to play with a lead.
"We aren't a flashy team. We don't have any high flyers. We are just a team that does the basics well and so we stress the basics."
The 23-game losing streak began with a loss in the state championship game a couple of years ago at the Barre Auditorium.
The Minutemen, though, still had a pulse when Ryan Smith netted a 3-point field goal to get the lead back into single digits (40-32) with nearly two minutes left.
Mill River coach Ben Smith called a timeout at that point, trying to concoct a plan that would allow the Minutemen to come back.
But Guay scored off a rebound out of the timeout and there was no doubt at the point which way this game was going to go.
The game was delayed more than a half hour due to the fire alarm going off. The building was evacuated and the fire trucks responded.
The cause: Burnt food. The game began shortly after.
The Golden Horde takes a 1-2 record into the game on Tuesday when they host Twinfield/Cabot.
The 1-4 Minutemen host Middlebury on Thursday.
