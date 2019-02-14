PROCTOR — West Rutland’s Kiana Grabowski made some big free throws in the fourth quarter that bumped the score from a one-possession game to a two-possession contest. That forced Proctor to foul down the stretch in Westside’s 56-50 victory in a showdown of elite girls Division IV basketball teams Thursday night.
But the most damage Grabowski levied in her 20-point performance came in the third quarter, igniting a comeback that allowed the Golden Horde to quickly cut into Proctor’s 10-point halftime lead.
The Phantoms enjoyed a 32-22 edge to start the second half, but Elizabeth Bailey made two free throws for West Rutland to start the third quarter. Grabowski then drained a 3-pointfield goal. Seconds later, Grabowski drove the lane for another hoop. Suddenly that double-digit lead was down to 32-29.
When Bailey scored on a putback, it tied the score at 36, but Proctor’s Maggie McKearin nailed an outside shot to send the Phantoms into the final quarter with a two-point lead.
The lead vanished in the face of another 3-pointer by Grabowski. It was a lead the Golden Horde would have the rest of the night.
The Golden Horde bumped the lead to six on free throws by Bailey, but then a free throw by Allie Almond and a 3-pointer from McKearin pared the lead to 44-42 with 4:05 left.
This is where Westside’s free throw shooting left no window for a comeback.
The first half was dominated by the Phantoms. They had a lead as big as 13 points. West Rutland was pressing full court and the Phantoms continually broke the press for easy baskets.
They did it with their speed but also with long passes down the floor that led to layups.
“We were moving in that first half,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
But in the second half, Westside coach Carl Serrani took the press off and any pressure was applied by simply extending the 3-2 zone.
“We’re having a pretty good year and we were confident that we could come back (at halftime),” Grabowski said. “I think in the first half we were a little bit nervous.”
It reversed a loss to Proctor in West Rutland.
“That one was tough because we had too many fouls,” Grabowski said of the first meeting.
Grabowski credited Bailey with a “nice screen” on her 3-pointer that was the start of the comeback in the third stanza.
The Horde went into the lobby behind the East basket for halftime. Serrani walked in and said his assistant coach (son Matt Serrani) was already delivering the message loud and clear so he simply stepped back into the gym and let him take over.
The Horde’s big early deficit was not only the result of the Phantoms being productive with their press breaker, but the Horde was consistently missing easy shots of their own underneath.
Following Grabowski’s 20 points was Bailey with 14. Kiera Pipeling added six and Jenee McGee and Madison Guay five apiece.
Almond led the Phantoms with 18 points, an output that included three 3-pointers. Flanders and McKearin had 13 apiece.
“A lot of it was their defensive intensity,” Hughes said of West Rutland’s second-half success. “Grabowski played a fabulous game. She and Bailey are a great combination.”
Proctor entered the night No. 2 in the Division IV state standings behind Blue Mountain. The Phantoms fell to 13-4.
The Golden Horde started the evening in the No. 5 spot behind Mount St. Joseph and Mid-Vermont Christian, so this was a huge win for 12-5 Westside as they drive for a top-four seed.
When Flanders converted a layup off a West Rutland turnover, it gave the Phantoms a 30-17 advantage, the biggest lead in the game.
But the Horde had it in them to fight all the way back.
Carl Serrani said it was a good thing because if the Phantoms had swept the season series, he wasn’t sure what that would do to his players’ psyche in a third game come playoff time.
“If they had won this game and we played them up North (the Barre Auditorium), I’m not sure if we would believe we would win. This was a big win,” he said.
