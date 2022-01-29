The West Rutland girls basketball team brought its paint brushes out of the halftime locker room and then spread a Picasso across Lenny Burke Court. It went on an 18-0 run on the way to a 60-29 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
"That is the best stretch of basketball we've played all year," West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
The Golden Horde was already leading at the half so the 18-0 run just put the game way out of reach.
It was something to see. The Horde was playing pressure defense, expertly filling the lanes on the break and were just about flawless in every area.
"That was awesome," said Peyton Guy of the brilliant stretch of basketball.
Guay led the Horde with 27 points and also keyed the offense by creating turnovers and igniting the transition from defense to offense.
"We could have played a lot better defense in the first half. We wanted to redo it," Guay said.
They redid it and then some.
The 11-2 Horde has beaten everyone on the schedule except Proctor, losing twice to the rival Phantoms. Both were competitive games.
"We had really good energy (in that 18-0 spurt) and we had really good energy in the first half against Proctor. We have got to have that energy every game for the whole game," Guay said.
Guay's 27-point performance included three 3-point field goals. Behind her, the scoring was evenly distributed with eight other players finding their way into the book. They were led by Kennah Wright-Chapman with seven points and Arianna Coombs and Isabella Coombs with six apiece.
Tiana Gallipo led the Mounties with eight points and Brooke Bishop added seven.
The Mounties brought a 6-4 record into the game and came to play. When Gallipo connected on a 3-pointer, MSJ was in front 7-4.
But after Guay made a 15-foot runner to put the Horde ahead 8-7, they never relinquished that lead.
Guay made a long 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to make it 13-8 and they steadily built the lead from there.
It was Wright-Chapman igniting that 18-0 run with two outside shots. Guay followed it up with a 3-pointer to make it 40-17 lead but it was only the beginning of some of the best basketball that Westside fans could ever hope to see.
"It helps when your shots are going down," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
There was one play in the middle of that run where Aubrey Beaulieu threaded a gorgeous bounce pass to Guay who converted the layup on the dead run. It was a highlight-reel play that compelled one Westside fan to to yell, "That's how we play."
Serrani knows if his team can sustain that type of play that some very specials moments should be ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.