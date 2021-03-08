You know the maxim: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” The West Rutland girls basketball team shot holes in that saying on Monday night because the Golden Horde’s 65-25 victory over Mount St. Joseph was all about the way the Horde started.
West Rutland had nine points and two steals by Peyton Guay and two blocked shots apiece by Elizabeth Bailey and Anna Cyr during a first quarter in which they outscored the home team 20-2.
“We knew we had to come out strong. We wanted to end the game early,” Cyr said.
The Horde did that. The Mounties never recovered from the first-quarter blitz.
Senior Bailey and eighth grader Guay were a powerful 1-2 punch. Guay scored 21 points, drilled three 3-point field goals, and had six steals. Bailey had 20 points, blocked several shots and controlled the boards.
Kiana Grabowski added nine points and Mallory Hogan had six.
Meghan Cole connected on two 3-pointers to lead MSJ with six points.
Tiana Gallipo, normally a deadly 3-point shooter, was off the mark on this night but finally nailed one to finish with five points. Brooke Bishop also had five points for the Mounties.
When Guay stole the ball and drove the length of the floor for a layup, it ballooned the score to 13-0 before Ellie Tracy ended the drought by scoring inside for the Mounties.
MSJ showed some life when it won the second quarter 11-9 but the tone for this one had already been set.
The lettering on the Golden Horde’s warm-up tops “With A Purpose” is more than a slogan.
They came out for the second half with the same purpose they showed during the opening quarter. They scored the first 11 points of the second half to bury the Mounties under a 42-13 deficit.
Guay had five quick points during that 11-0 run including one of her treys.
It means the Horde is one game away from a perfect regular season. They take an 8-0 record into the finale at home on Saturday against Mid-Vermont Christian, a team with a 6-1 record and one of the biggest threats to the Horde’s quest for a state title.
“It is cool to be undefeated” Cyr said.
But she also said it is something the team has tried to not get caught up in.
“We know we have to work every single day when we come to practice,” Cyr said.
The Mid-Vermont Christian game carries a lot of meaning. The Eagles were the team that ended West Rutland’s season in the semifinals last March at Barre Auditorium.
It is a chance to cap an unbeaten season and pay back the team that ended the dream last year.
“We wanted to make a statement,” Westside coach Carl Serrani said of the Horde’s first-quarter explosion.
Now, the Horde has to an opportunity to make an even bigger statement with Mid-Vermont coming to town.
Players like Bailey, Grabowski and Guay have captured much of the attention on this Horde team, but Cyr has been building momentum.
“She brings a lot, things that you don’t always see in the scorebook. And she is becoming quite the little leader,” Serrani said.
The Mounties fell to 4-4.
The Golden Horde will try to state their case as the best team in Division IV on Saturday.
Then, the playoff pairings will be released the following Monday and, suddenly, the unbeaten season means less as it gives way to a new “second season.”
There is always the next big thing. And in this shortened season, the next big thing comes very quickly.
