WEST RUTLAND — SUNY Fredonia is getting a good one. West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey can score, grab rebounds, expertly key the fast break with her outlet pass block shots and dissect defenses with her deft interior passing. She did all of that in Thursday night’s 55-18 victory over Twin Valley in the girls basketball game at Hinchey Gym.
The only other senior on the Golden Horde is just as big of a piece of this 7-0 season, Kiana Grabowski scored 21 points, nailed three 3-pointers and flustered the Wildcats with her quick hands and feet on defense.
The two seniors combined for 38 of Westside’s points.
Grabowski, Bailey and manager Emily McLaren were honored before the game on Senior Night.
“It kind of hit me when the boys had their senior night. I was just bawling,” Bailey said.
She had to watch that ceremony virtually but Thursday night she experienced it live, making her presence felt from the beginning when she cut through the lane and picked the pass and put it through the hoop in one motion for a 2-0 lead.
The Golden Horde quickly extended that advantage to 14-5 by the end of the first quarter and to 31-7 by halftime.
Bailey will be heading to SUNY Fredonia to play basketball for the Blue Devils but Grabowski is less certain of her plans.
“I might be coaching,” she said.
Grabowski, Bailey and McLaren endured a harsh ending to last season when they were upset by Mid-Vermont Christian in the Division IV semifinals at Barre Auditorium.
Being a manager, didn’t mean McLaren felt the sting any less.
“It was very upsetting to see all their hard work end without getting the result they wanted,” McLaren said.
The final game of the regular season on March 13 will see that Mid-Vermont team coming to West Rutland for one of the state’s marquee games.
Mid-Vermont is 6-1 after suffering a heart-breaking 70-67 loss to Proctor on Thursday night.
The Golden Horde will be taking the message on the back of their warm-up tops to heart that day: “WITH A PURPOSE.”
“We want to do everything with a purpose. We want to play defense with a purpose. We want to hang a banner and we can’t do it unless we do everything with a purpose,” Bailey said.
Following Grabowski and Bailey in scoring were Anna Cyr with nine and Peyton Guay with eight.
Jayden Crawford led the 2-3 Wildcats with nine points.
Twin Valley was coming off a one-sided win over Poultney in what coach Buddy Hayford felt was the Wildcats best game of the season.
They were quickly deflated, though, as the Golden Horde rushed to that 14-5 first-quarter advantage with Grabowski and Bailey combining for 12 of the 14.
Things only get worse as the Horde outscored the Wildcats 17-2 in the second quarter.
Bailey, Grabowski and McLaren walked out into the night where they were greeted by family and friends waiting for them on this special night.
There was the realization that the end of their high school basketball careers is crashing in on them.
Yet, with that showdown with Mid-Vermont a week from Saturday followed by the state playoffs, the most exciting times are still in front of them.
