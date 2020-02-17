WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland's Jenné McGee was misty-eyed following her team's 75-15 victory over Poultney on Monday night. The home crowd had tugged at her emotions with a heartfelt show of appreciation near the end of the game for herself, along with senior teammates Deanna Kenyon, Madison Guay, Kiera Pipeling and Alissa Covarrubias.
The Golden Horde fans stood and applauded, thanking the seniors not only for winning on this night in convincing fashion but for a spectacular body of work that included winning state titles during the 2018-19 school year in basketball and softball, compiling a winning streak in girls basketball that reached 25 with this win and so much more.
"It hit me especially near the end, the way the fans were applauding," McGee said.
It was Senior Night and it was special. But there will be more, McGee said.
"March 14th. That's our senior night. The state title, that's our goal," McGee said.
McGee has been scoring in bunches the latter half of the season. She had 13 in the first quarter against Bellows Falls. She was one one of those sprees again in the third quarter, scoring eight points in a blink with two 3-point field goals and another bucket inside. Those were eight of the Horde's first 10 points in that quarter.
McGee said she realized it is near the end of her last year of basketball and she has been laser focused.
"I have been really focused lately. I also want to play in college," she said.
She is headed to Castleton University to pursue a major in sports management.
McGee, Kenyon, Guay and Pipeling are key ingredients in this drive for a second straight hoop crown and were also involved in the softball crown. Covrrubias, the basketball team manager, was a main player on the state championship softball team.
"I was thinking about this group the other day. They have probably played in 200 basketball games between high school, summer league and AAU basketball and been at over 1,000 practices.
"Their dedication is unbelievable. The other day we had practice and Laurie (his wife and softball coach Laurie Serrani) had open gym for softball. Most of the players stayed after for that so they were in the gym more than 2 1/2 hours."
The Blue Devils enjoyed a lead on this night. Emily Handley connected with a 3-pointer to give Poultney a 3-2 advantage.
But junior Elizabeth Bailey scored on an inside power move to make it 4-3 and the Horde went to work from there, forging a 25-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Devils had no way to defend the 6-foot-1 Bailey who led all scorers with 18 in her limited minutes.
McGee had 15 points and made two 3s and Lanfear, the other set of Westside's 6-foot bookends, added 11 points.
Arianna Coombs and Guay added seven points apiece and all 10 Westside players scored.
Senior Kassidy Mack led the Devils with five points.
The Blue Devils fell to 5-11 and Serrani could identify with what Poultney coach Todd Hayes was feeling.
He has has not had many seasons like that during his 22 years but he has had enough to know that side of the game, too.
"When I started we had a season like that," Serrani said.
Now, his teams are winning and winning a lot. If the Golden Horde keeps extending their 25-game winning streak, Serrani will tie the late Frank Hinchey's record of 321 basketball coaching victories on Feb. 25 at Bellows Falls and break it on Feb. 28 at Leland & Gray.
NOTES: Dave Kinsman is third on West Rutland's all-time list for basketball coaching victories with 106 and is the assistant women's basketball coach at Castleton University. ... Serrani has 16 winning seasons.
