WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland coaches Christie Wright-Chapman and Chrysty Palmer and their players have to be anticipating the upcoming Tri-County Middle League softball playoffs with excitement after Friday evening's 6-3 loss to Warrensburg.
Warrensburg is the top team in the league with an 8-1 record and has reeled off eight consecutive victories following a season-opening loss.
But West Rutland appeared capable of playing with the Burghers. And were it not for some questionable base running, West Rutland might have been able to pull off the upset.
"I think it is anyone's game," coach Wright-Chapman said of the playoffs, which begin his week.
"There are a lot of good teams at the top," Warrensburg coach Kori Olden said.
West Rutland (3-5) is not at the top of the standings and will likely have to win itsopening playoff game on the road.
But Westside has been coming on strong with improved hitting, some terrific fielding and the solid pitching of Olivia Graham.
Both Graham and Warrensburg pitcher Hope Sherman went all seven innings Friday. Sherman was tough to hit early and had 10 strikeouts. But the West Rutland hitters began timing her pitches in the later innings.
Warrensburg broke on top in the first when Sherman slammed a triple down the left field line and scored on Maddie Goodspeed's groundout.
Warrensburg continued to build the lead and was ahead 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
That is when Samara Raiche led off the inning with a single. Courtesy runner Camryn Williams stole second, took third on a wild pitch and stole home with a headfirst slide.
Alexis Brodie's groundout scored Goodspeed in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-1. But Lauren Palmer drove in Williams with a single to get the lead back down to three.
Each team scored in the seventh inning. But the way that West Rutland stood up to the league's kingpin had to have them oozing with confidence as the playoffs approach.
Sherman did not pitch much at all in the spring for Warrensburg High School, but Olden said she will be in the circle for the 2024 campaign.
Warrensburg had senior twins Kailey and Kara Bacon, who were dominant in the circle.
Williams had a base hit and scored with her steal of home, but her highlight of the night was a defensive gem that could arguably be called the play of the season. She gloved a hard smash by Sherman that appeared ticketed for extra bases and then gunned her out at first. It was a play that brought the most noise all night from the appreciative crowd.
Kennah Wright-Chapman had two base hits in the leadoff spot.
The Burghers' 8-1 record and West Rutland's 3-5 mark are worth nothing now. It's a new season and the stakes will be high each time a team takes the diamond in the post-seaon.
West Rutland players served notice that they are in the mix in what appears to be a wild TCML playoff scramble.