WEST RUTLAND — This was one of the big games in the state. On paper. West Rutland brought 12-0 record into the girls basketball game on Tuesday night and Leland & Gray toted a 10-1 record to town with a nine-game winning streak.
On paper. On the court it turned into the mismatch that West Rutland fans have become accustomed to with the Golden Horde breezing to a 59-24 victory.
The Horde sent the message early, getting out to a 17-2 lead.
"I try to come out hard, 100% from the beginning because you never know," West Rutland sophomore Aubrey Beaulieu said.
But by halftime, everyone knew. Westside had a 30-9 lead and the Rebels were in too deep of a hole to climb out of.
But the Rebels did keep battling. They were only outscored by 14-9 in the third quarter.
"Our girls will never quit," L&G coach Terry Merrow said. "We play hard until the end."
West Rutland's newly minted 1,000-point Peyton Guay led all scorers with 19. She had plenty of help with Arianna Coombs scoring 10, Bella Coombs nine and Beaulieu eight.
Maggie Parker had 10 points and Samantha Morse six to lead the Rebels.
The Golden Horde put this one away early but Beaulieu said she doesn't notice those things.
"I did not even realize it. I don't even see the scoreboard. I play every minute like the game is tied," she said.
Arianna Coombs was the leader on this night and everyone noticed. She was the quintessential stat sheet stuffer, reaching double figures in scoring and rebounding, blocking a couple of shots and getting some steals that led to points.
"Arianna played a complete game," Westside coach Carl Serrani said.
"Number 20 (Arianna) did everything," Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow said. "She looked really good."
Despite the convincing victory, Serrani still found some deficiencies that he wants to remedy in practice.
"We struggled with our half-court offense," the veteran coach said.
That is something he would love to see the Horde improve upon Friday night at Bellows Falls.
Serrani also had kudos for Beaulieu.
"Aubrey is just steady. She plays great defense and even though she is little, she does a great job of weak side rebounding," he said.
It was Beaulieu who drained a 3-point field goal that pushed the score to 17-2.
The Rebels responded and battled back with a 5-0 run to make the score 17-7 at the end of the opening quarter. Parker ignited the run with a 3-pointer.
The Rebels only loss entering the game was 43-29 to Division I Burr and Burton Academy, a team that Merrow once coached.
There was some hope that the Rebels could give their Division IV rivals a game but that quickly evaporated.
When Bella Coombs was fouled on a putback and completed the three-point play, it swelled the lead all the way to 42-16 late in the third stanza.
Their winning streak a thing of the past, the Rebels will try to start a new one on Thursday but it is another stiff challenge. White River Valley will be in Townshend that night.
