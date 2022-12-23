Confession: I was pulling for West Rutland in the Golden Horde’s victory over Mill River on Thursday evening.
No, I have no more love for the Westsiders than I do Mill River. If Mill River had been trying to end a 23-game losing streak, I would have been hoping for the Minutemen to win.
When we enter a gym, we hope for the best possible story. We aren’t rooting for teams but we are rooting for stories.
On this evening, that story would be the end to this long losing streak that saw the Golden Horde weather a winless 2021-22 campaign.
It all began in March of 2021 in a barren Barre Auditorium on a night when fans were not allowed in the venerable old building due to COVID protocol. West Rutland was playing Proctor in the Division IV state championship game.
Proctor won a thriller, 58-57, claiming its fifth crown in seven years.
But who would have guessed that loss would be the first of 23 in a row for West Rutland? Who would have guessed that the talented Levi Petit, who nearly led his team to a title that day, would be playing his last game in the green and gold uniform? He played his next game for Proctor, transferring for his senior year.
The smiles and the feeling of euphoria on Thursday night from a bunch of players who fought through all those losses and discouragement are among the things that make high school athletics so special.
When the team boarded the bus at Mill River, sophomore Andrew Bailey piped up, “Are we parading?”
Parades are normally for state champions’ entrance into town after winning the biggest game.
But these guys were feeling like state champions so, yes, there was a little car parade around town.
“They were really happy,” said Westside coach Ali Mitchell who was relishing her first career victory.
When West Rutland junior David Noel was being interviewed after the game, he talked about how that victory was going to infuse his team with even more drive and bring about more victories.
Whether that is the case or not, the snapshot of those West Rutland players celebrating on the floor of the Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium will be around for a long, long time.
Here’s another unique aspect of Thursday night’s game: There was not a senior on either roster.
I wonder how many times that has ever happened?
That, hopefully, gives Mill River and West Rutland fans something to look forward to as every player logs some varsity experience.
WONDERFUL LIFEIt’s a wonderful life for the Bailey family.
Elizabeth Bailey, the standout post player on the West Rutland women’s basketball team, was seated near midcourt on Thursday evening watching her younger brother Andrew and his teammates end that nightmarish losing streak.
Her previous game, Elizabeth scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked four shots in a huge Little East Conference road victory over the University of Southern Maine.
The best of the holiday season to everyone.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.