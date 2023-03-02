Some schools and their fans have had a basketball season packed with success. If you were a CVU or Fair Haven follower, for example, you saw your team win just about every night.
But you can put the West Rutland basketball story right up there with them.
The Westside girls basketball team is unbeaten and poised to repeat as the Division IV state champions on Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
But they have to share a chapter in this story with their boys basketball team. What the boys have accomplished this season, considering where they came from, is pretty amazing and the end of the season puts an exclamation point on the odyssey.
The Golden Horde wrapped up their regular season on a high note by blasting to a convincing 36-point victory over Sharon Academy.
When the Horde endured a 2021-22 season where they never tasted a single victory, a 36-point win against anyone would seem unthinkable any time soon.
But there they were, celebrating a one-sided victory and it was their fourth of the year.
But the biggest signpost on the Golden Horde's return to relevance came on Wednesday night at Danville when the No. 14 seeded West Rutland team gave Danville everything it could handle.
They lost a 62-57 game against No. 3 Danville. It was a game that was actually much closer than that. The Bears made two free throws at the end after the Horde had a shot to tie it.
The pride was evident in coach Ali Mitchell's voice after the game. That same Westside pride came through just as clear in social media postings by West Rutland fans.
The West Rutland girls team has a worthy opponent in Blue Mountain but nobody has taken down coach Carl Serrani's team yet.
West Rutland fans will be going to Barre Auditorium on Saturday — weather permitting — full of hope about a repeat.
Those fans will also be congratulating members of their boys basketball team as they bump into them downstairs in line for those delectable Barre Aud hot dogs.
Driving home, the Golden Horde fans hope to be entertaining thoughts of the three-peat.
They will also be thinking about the start of the 2023-24 boys basketball season when they will have every right to see their team take another gigantic step.
After all, Mitchell's roster did not list a single senior.
The future for boys basketball in West Rutland is bright. Just ask the Danville Bears.
MIDD HOSTING
The Barre Auditorium and Patrick Gym are the hot spots for basketball this weekend, but don't forget about Pepin Gym on the campus of Middlebury College.
The Middlebury men's basketball team faltered a bit down the stretch, losing two of their last three regular season games and then getting eliminated in the NESCAC tournament with a double overtime loss to Tufts.
Still, the Panthers' body of work (19-5) was deemed good enough to be awarded one of the 20 at-large berths in the NCAA Division III Tournament field.
Best of all for area fans, the Panthers are the host for the first-round regional games, giving area hoop patrons yet another option on the menu.
Pepin Gym will offer up games on Friday between 23-5 Nichols and 16-9 Rochester and then the marquee event pitting Middlebury against 22-5 Worcester State. The winners clash Saturday for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.
Keene State (26-1) is also hosting one of the Regionals on Friday and Saturday. Middlebury dealt Keene its only loss, 86-82.
FAMILIAR NAMES
Fair Haven Union high school girls basketball fans will recall Riann Fortin as one of the players instrumental in North Country Union's victory over their Slaters at Barre Auditorium a few years ago.
Fortin is leading the 3-5 Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team in hitting at .389 and the Hornets' second-leading hitter is White River Valley graduate Blake Southworth at .320.
Sydney Wood was a very good soccer and basketball player at Proctor High but during an interview at Castleton University after a state championship softball game, she left no doubt about what she considered her favorite sport.
Softball has always been her passion and she won't have to wait long before competing on the diamond again. The sophomore catcher and her Norwich University teammates will open the season by playing two games on Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
They will take on DeSales University at 3 p.m. and Elms College at 7 p.m.
The left-handed hitting Wood had a good freshman season for he Cadets, batting .318.
