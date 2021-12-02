WEST RUTLAND — Until COVID finally stopped the West Rutland girls basketball team last year, the program had made nine consecutive trips to the Division IV Final Four at the Barre Auditorum as well as 11 trips in the last 12 years.
Yes, coach Carl Serrani knows his way to Exit 7.
If the Wizard of Westside is going to take another team to the storied building on the hill in downtown Barre, height will be one of the reasons why.
“We’re huge. I have two kids 6-foot-2 or taller,” Serrani said at Thursday’s practice.
The twin towers are Mallory Hogan and Isabel Lanfear.
They graduated one 6-footer last year. Elizabeth Bailey will begin playing for Castleton University in January but the Golden Horde is still the tallest Division IV team around.
Serrani’s daughter Ali Serrani Mitchell is coaching the West Rutland boys varsity this season.
She might not have one of the taller teams on her hands but she loves one thing about her team in her first season.
“They have a ton of heart,” Mitchell said. “They are great at motivating each other.
“I can teach them basketball but you can’t teach heart.”
Carl’s Golden Horde will travel to Manchester on Dec. 7 for a scrimmage against Burr and Burton Academy. Ali’s team will be home holding a scrimmage with Otter Valley that same day.
It is all part of getting ready for the season which starts on Dec. 10 for the West Rutland girls with a home game against Mill River. Mitchell’s boys team will open by making one of their longest trips of the year on Dec. 14 at Leland & Gray.
The Girls
The Westside girls squad boasts five seniors — Isabel Lanfear, Serena Coombs, Mikayla Bania, Anna Cyr and Taylor Mills who has transferred back from Mill River.
Juniors are Mallory Hogan, Ariana Coombs, Hannah Cecot. Emily Trepanier, Gabby Griffith, Samara Raiche and Olivia Cyr are the sophomores.
Peyton Guay is the leading returning scorer from last year’s team. She is joined by freshman classmates Kennah Wright-Chapman, Alexis Howard, Sohyr Perry, Aubrey Beaulieu, Maggie Therrien and Isabella Coombs.
It is not all about the height, either.
“We have some slick guards,” Serrani said.
Serrani will be looking to see how the Golden Horde responds to playing against players in other uniforms on Tuesday at BBA.
“I just want to see how we play against another team,” he said. “They have been used to playing against their friends. I want to see how they handle the adversity and, if the shots aren’t falling, how they handle that.”
The boysThe Golden Horde boys team has just one senior, Jaden Jarrosak.
There are two juniors, Jayden Shaw and Joshua Jackson.
“We are very young,” Mitchell said.
Sophomores include David Noel, Thomas Connolly, Michael Cain, Jesse Flood, Charlie Harte and Garrett Owens.
Clayton Kessop, Tristan Rocke, Tyler Fitzgerald, Charlie Duncan, Andrew Bailey and Jacob Chamberlain are the freshmen.
There are some eighth graders still in contention for a varsity roster spot: Braeden Hogan and Jeff Tedesco.
Mitchell would love to have the Horde get up and down the floor but that will depend on the way in which the team matures.
“I love the running game,” Mitchell said. “I’d love to run and we have got some guys who can do that.
“We want to hold our opponents to the lowest score possible. We are going to focus on the defensive end and our offense will come from that.”
