PROCTOR — Camryn Williams and Arianna Coombs were crushing the ball as the 2-3 hitters in West Rutland's batting order on Tuesday in a 16-3, six-inning softball victory over Proctor.
Proctor pitcher Cadence Goodwin brings the ball with decent velocity and that is right up the alley of Williams and Coombs.
"I don't like slow pitching at all," Williams said.
Coombs had a two-run home run over the left fence fence with Williams aboard after Williams doubled.
It was a victory that the Golden Horde desperately wanted after coming off a disappointing loss at Bellows Falls on Saturday.
"Saturday was definitely not our best game," Coombs said.
"Our hitting was not very good on Saturday," Williams said.
The Phantoms lost in the first meeting at West Rutland by the score of 33-7.
This game began with no resemblance to that one early as Proctor took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning on an RBI single by Goodwin that plated Izzy Greb.
Then the roof caved in as the Golden Horde put together two straight big innings — scoring seven runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.
It was a combination of West Rutland hitting the ball with authority and the Proctor defense collapsing.
It was in the fourth that Williams and Coombs ignited the offense with their double and homer.
"I think everyone just started timing the pitches," Coombs said.
"Once we get that one big hit, everyone gets going," Williams said.
Williams finished with two doubles and a single and Coombs had a couple of base hits in addition to her home run.
That duo also keyed the fifth-inning. Williams had her second double and Coombs an RBI single.
Coombs threw a lot of pitches in a nine-inning loss just the day before in Woodstock and perhaps she tired.
Like Goodwin, Aubrey Beaulieu went the distance. She doesn't have the velocity that is a big part of Goodwin's repertoire but she still induced a lot of swings-and-misses, finishing with eight strikeouts.
The Horde had 10 hits but much of their merry-go-round on the bases was fueled by walks, errors and hit batsmen.
Samara Rache contributed a base hit and three RBIs, Gabby Griffith had a sharp RBI single and Bella Coombs had an RBI single.
The victory hiked Westside's record to 12-2 and the Phantoms saw their mark dip to 7-5.
Rhi Lubaszewski was the big stick in Proctor's lineup with a double and single for an attack that managed just four hits.
Despite the two consecutive losses, Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said he likes where his club is with the playoff pairings set to be released on May 29.
The Phantoms are bringing in former Proctor pitcher and Salve Regina University graduate Isabel Valerio to pitch batting practice.
"We are right where we want to be," Lubaszewski said. "We are right where they (pointing to defending state champion West Rutland) were at this time last year."
One thing is for certain: The Phantoms had the look of a completely different team than the one that lost 33-7 when they took that 1-0 lead into the fourth.
Now, it is about sustaining that type of play over a full game.
Despite an inordinate number of errors for the Phantoms, there were bright spots. Third baseman Madi Baker made the play of the game when she backhanded a torrid smash down the line and gunned Samara Raiche out at first.
The Phantoms have two games remaining with Twin Valley and Long Trail.
The Golden Horde has a couple of sterner tests, playing Green Mountain on Thursday and Bellows Falls on Saturday, both at home.
Proctor's only senior Jenna Davine was honored before the game. She has played on five state championship teams during an outstanding three-sport career with the Phantoms. She will be attending the University of New Hampshire.
The Proctor fans, including former PHS coach Abby Bennett, were there to give Davine a fitting send-off.
But after the game, it was West Rutland seniors Arianna Coombs and Emma Sevigny doing the celebrating.
Notes: The hardest hit out of the day was a line drive off the bat of Bella Coombs that was speared by second baseman Olivia Outslay. ... It was the birthday for Proctor cleanup batter Aleea Richardson and West Rutland's injured three-sport standout Peyton Guay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.