The 2021-22 school year was a dream for the West Rutland girls sports teams. They captured a state crown in basketball and a couple months later picked up another one in softball.
Is the hunger still there as the Golden Horde embarks upon a new basketball season? The two seniors leave no doubt.
“We don’t want to back down,” Arianna Coombs said. “I want to end it strong and keep working hard.”
“We want to do it back-to-back,” said Mallory Hogan.
“And I definitely want to win it my senior year all the more”
Coombs wants to go on to college and play a sport but the three-sport standout is not certain which sport.
Hogan. a talented post player, is the recipient of the Green & Gold Scholarship so the University of Vermont is among her plans although she is still awaiting acceptance there.
If she does matriculate at UVM, intramural or club basketball is something that she is thinking about.
The more immediate plans though call for pursuing another Division IV basketball crown. That quest begins on Friday at Mill River.
Hunger? Nobody has it more than the West Rutland boys basketball team. After weathering a winless campaign, they are starved for that elusive victory.
When it happens, it will be quite a scene on the gym floor, a celebration rivaling the one the girls had in March after the title game at the Barre Auditorium.
GIRLS
Coombs and Hogan figure to do plenty of damage inside and will corral their share of rebounds.
The juniors are Samara Raiche, Emily Trepanier and Gabby Griffith.
Peyton Guay is one of the state’s marquee players and could eclipse the 1,000-point milestone as a sophomore. She is also an elite ball handler, passer and defender.
The other sophomores are Kennah Wright-Chapman, Aubrey Beaulieu and Bella Coombs.
Wright-Chapman is a good ball handler and could take pressure off Guay when defenses zero in on her.
Hayley Raiche, Camryn Williams and Alexis Howard will swing back and forth between the varsity and JV squad.
Coach Carl Serrani said the Horde will play similarly on defense but will be a little more structured on offense.
He has been very impressed during the first week of practice with how well his players have shot the ball.
West Rutland has tested itself against quality talent, recently playing a tightly-contested scrimmage with Division II power Fair Haven, in an event that also included Colchester and Thetford.
It is a team filled with gym rats. They play the other sports but Serrani said they never stop playing hoops throughout the year.
“I have seven or eight of them who just have not ever stopped playing. They have been playing straight through for two years,” Serrani said.
Last season’s state crown was made even sweeter by the fact that the Horde was poised to go to the state championship game in 2021 only to be derailed by COVID exposure sidelining the entire starting five from the semifinal game.
If they can get this one, it might be even sweeter, particularly if you are Arianna Coombs or Mallory Hogan playing your final season in the green and gold uniform.
BOYSThat elusive victory. The Golden Horde can’t wait to get it. When they do, it’s going to taste every bit as good as the delectable fare down the street at Sweet Caroline’s.
The first chance comes on Dec. 13 at home against Leland & Gray.
The team is still young. Coach Ali Mitchell’s roster has no seniors.
The juniors are David Noel, Michael Cain, Charlie Harte, Garrett Owens, Thomas Connolly and Jesse Flood.
The sophomores will be Tristan Rocke, Tyler FitzGerald, Clayton Kessop, Andrew Bailey and Jacob Chamberlain.
Braden Hogan and Jeff Tedesco are freshmen.
“I have seen a lot of overall maturation since last year,” Mitchell said. “We are still young but I see maturation in the areas of mindset, physicality and fitness.”
She said that 80% of her players have played basketball over the summer and some well into the fall over in New York State.
“We want to get up and down the floor at a quicker pace. We do have some depth,” Mitchell said.
Owens and Rocke will be counted on to do much of the rebounding.
“Our guards will be sweeping in there too,” Mitchell said of the plan for the Horde to hold their own in the rebounding department.
There was plenty to celebrate in basketball at Westside last year, warming up the long winter months.
Now, the boys basketball team wants to be part of the party.
