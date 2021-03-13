WEST RUTLAND — Not this time. Not in our house.
The West Rutland girls basketball team defeated the Mid-Vermont Christian team that ended its season in the Division IV semifinals last year by overcoming a six-point fourth-quarter deficit on Saturday for a 52-45 victory.
It gave the Golden Horde a perfect regular season at 9-0.
It was a 3-ball by post player Elizabeth Bailey that put the Golden Horde in front 45-43 with 3:14 remaining.
When MVC's Sydney Goodwin dropped in a free throw with 6:46 left in the game, things were looking pretty good for the Eagles.
Eighth grade spark plug Peyton Guay started Westside's comeback by stealing the ball and getting fouled on a layup attempt. She swished both free throws to cut the lead to four.
Mid-Vermont's Molly Kinnarey stuck a 10-footer to push the lead back to six but Westside's Anna Cyr connected on a 3-point field goal to make it a one-possession game.
Then Bailey scored on a putback before draining her 3-point field goal to put the Horde ahead, 45-43.
"We shoot 3s at practice every day. I am playing college ball (SUNY Fredonia) so I think I will be asked to shoot 3s there.
"The defender was playing off me so I shot it. I started running down the court. I knew it was going in."
"She can shoot out there but in this division you like have her in the post," West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
Sydney Goodwin made two free throws to pull the Eagles even but Guay scored inside to give the Horde the lead for good, 47-45.
Bailey gave Westside some breathing room when she muscled inside for a hoop, was fouled and completed the three-point play.
It was a big day for Bailey with 22 points and four blocked shots while triggering the offense with her rebounds and outlet passes. Anna Cyr added 16 points and had immense contributions with her steals and blocked shots.
Guay finished with nine points and was also a cog in her team's defense. Kiana Grabowski added five points.
Sisters Hayley (19 points) and Sydney (16) Goodwin led the 7-2 Eagles in scoring.
The Eagles are poised and take care of the ball pretty well but coach Chris Goodwin felt some turnovers in the fourth quarter were glaring.
"We just have to get more confident with the ball out on the perimeter," coach Goodwin said.
Bailey said the semifinal loss to the Eagles at Barre Auditorium was a big slice of the Horde's motivation in this win.
"We wanted to show that we aren't the team people saw in Barre," Bailey said. "This was a statement game."
The Horde came out breathing fire, getting out to a 13-2 lead.
Bailey had seven points during those eight minutes. The others came on 3-pointers from Grabowski and Cyr.
"We watched their game against Danville at home and we saw they (MVC) came out flat in that game," Bailey said.
The Eagles didn't stay flat. They cut the lead to 13-7 by the end of the first quarter and when Lydia Eastman converted a runner in the lane, it gave MVC a 29-23 halftime lead.
That didn't set well with West Rutland assistant coach Matt Serrani, nephew of head coach Carl Serrani. The team was in the band room for its halftime confab and the younger Serrani might have been louder than any instrument ever played in that room.
"Matt let us have it. We needed that," Bailey said.
Carl Serrani said he never did get confident with that 13-2 lead.
"It doesn't matter how much they get down by when they have two kids who can shoot like that," he said.
The Eagles went into the fourth quarter with some momentum as Hayley Goodwin made consecutive 3-pointers to push a tie game into a 39-33 lead.
But Guay, Cyr and Bailey infused the Horde with energy and they took over the final stanza.
The Golden Horde and Eagles could be hooking up in another classic in the postseason.
Last March, MVC and Proctor were ready to meet in the Division IV state championship game at Barre Auditorium.
COVID intervened and the Eagles and Phantoms were declared co-champions.
This season the Horde would love to take the crown away from both of them but they know it won't be easy. Saturday's victory was anything but easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.