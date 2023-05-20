Every win is important this time of year. With the postseason looming, teams are scratching and clawing for playoff positioning.
Wins against a team that is a spot or two ahead of you goes a long way in bettering your playoff odds. The West Rutland baseball team picked up a huge victory Saturday afternoon, besting rival Mount St. Joseph 9-3 at St. Peter's Field.
The win was the third in a row for the Golden Horde, who have bounced back from a rocky midseason stretch where they lost four of six games.
"We had two losses (in mid-May) and have come with a few wins since," said West Rutland's Grady Johnson. "To get three in a row feels really good, especially because they beat us the first time."
MSJ had beaten Westside 16-7 in their first meeting back on April 27.
Johnson made sure there wasn't going to be a repeat performance of that blowout loss, as he took the mound on Saturday.
Johnson allowed just one run, coming in the first inning on a Kyle Costales single that scored leadoff batter Kyle McGinnis.
The right-hander did a great job of limiting damage throughout his five-inning outing. He walked his share of batters, six to be exact, and hit one more, but never let those mistakes compound.
"Grady pitched awesome and the balls that were hit in play, we made the plays," said West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett.
MSJ had its chances to get to Johnson. The team had the bases loaded in both of the first two innings, but only could muster Costales' RBI from those opportunities.
Johnson didn't give them many chances the rest of his outing, going just two over the minimum in his last three innings of work.
West Rutland had tied the game on a bunt single from Ryan Coolidge in the second and added runs in the third on an error and fifth on a Johnson single, but the Golden Horde did the bulk of their damage in the sixth, where 10 batters came to the plate.
After Clayton Kessop struck out to start the inning, No. 1 batter Garrett Owens got things going with a triple into the right-center gap.
Andrew Bailey and Noah Olson reached via free passes, before Gus Covarrubias reached on an error at second base. Errors and walks became the story of the inning as MSJ made three errors and walked or hit four batters, leading to a four-run inning.
The Mounties made a pitching change midway through the inning, going from Braedon McKeighan, who had kept them afloat for much of the day, to Dom Valente.
Bartlett stresses the importance of putting the ball in play and making the defense have to field their position well.
"That's the first step, putting the ball in play," Bartlett said. "They capitalized on every mistake MSJ made."
West Rutland notched nine hits on the day. Its offense has been hit and miss at times this spring, but they're hoping momentum from a game like this carries over.
"We've been taking a lot of batting practice and it's slowly paying off," Bartlett said. "We went from being able to hit 60 (miles per hour) and not touch 70, to now we're starting to slowly climb up."
Owens and Quincy Senecal both had multi-hit days for West Rutland, who improved to 8-6.
MSJ (8-4) has been in a rut as of late. The Mounties played Green Mountain tough in a loss last weekend, but the ensuing week has been rough to say the least.
Their normally-potent lineup has really struggled as the team has mustered just five runs over their last three games,
Their opponents in those games? Leland & Gray, Rivendell and West Rutland.
MSJ once had a solid cushion over those teams, but that has began to evaporate.
"Braedon pitched wonderfully, but when you don't hit and can't score runs, it's very hard to win games," said Mounties coach Mike Callahan of Saturday's contest, where his squad had just four hits.
MSJ looks to snap its four-game skid on Thursday, at Arlington, as a showdown with surging Proctor to close the regular season looms next weekend.
West Rutland meets those Phantoms first. The Golden Horde are at Proctor (9-2) on Tuesday, looking to avenge an earlier defeat.
