WEST RUTLAND — One of the umpires said West Rutland’s 6-5 victory Thursday was the best softball he had seen all year. It was all of that — a game that belonged on the big stage, the Division IV state championship game at Castleton University on the weekend of June 6-8.
“There were a lot of hits taken away,” West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said.
There certainly were. They came on a couple of superb catches by her left fielder Kasey Serrani, there were highlight reel catches by Proctor center fielder Allie Almond including two in one inning, there were nice garbs by Proctor left fielder Maggie McKearin and Westside center fielder Rebecca Dekalb. It was fitting that the defensive showcase ended on a fine running grab by Serrani near the left field line.
That last catch by Serrani came with two runners aboard and it likely would have scored both, giving the Phantoms the lead.
“It is the first place that I have played that I have really felt comfortable,” Serrani said of left field after the game.
The day was a great advertisement for high school softball but unfortunately it was marred by an injury to Proctor second baseman Laci French who was taken from the field by ambulance. It appeared to involve her shoulder, arm and hand.
She was covering first base on a bunt and she and the runner arrived simultaneously.
Athletic trainer Cody Parker immediately ran out to tend to French as did other adults.
“Thankfully, Cody was here. Any question about whether schools need an athletic trainer — that argument is gone,” West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
There were only five strikeouts combined for West Rutland pitcher Kiana Grabowski and her Proctor counterpart Amanda Reynolds. The name of this game was throwing strikes and the having defense making the plays.
Grabowski was pitching with the Golden Horde’s other pitcher Elizabeth Bailey at St. Michael’s College on a school activity.
“We have a lot of confidence in both of our pitchers,” Kasey Serrani said.
West Rutland’s record went to 14-1 and the Phantoms fell to 11-3.
Had the Phantoms won, the biggest pitch of the game would have been by Reynolds in the third inning. West Rutland had the bases loaded and Reynolds pulled the string for a swinging third strike to end the inning.
That seemed to give the Phantoms a lift but two innings later the injury occurred and nobody could be certain how they would react.
Proctor scored first when Madie Lee reached on an error, advanced on Sarah Pecor’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a throwing error in the top of the second.
The Golden Horde answered with two in the bottom of the inning. Serrani tripled and was driven in by Madison Guay. Abi Farrow’s infield single plated Guay.
The Phantoms tied it when Rachel Stuhlmueller singled, moved to third on an error and raced home on French’s groundout.
Westside grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Dekalb reached on an error and scored on another.
It could have been a much bigger inning had Almond not made a sensational catch and then gunned the ball to third base to complete a double play.
“Allie is a great hitter and makes great plays in the field,” Kasey Serrani said. “But this was our day.”
The Phantoms drew even again in the fifth when Stuhlmueller drew a walk and scored on Maggie McKearin’s double.
West Rutland took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Alissa Covarrubias igniting the inning by leading it off with a bunt single. Bailey Sevigny drew a walk and then came the collision at first with Covarrubias scoring on the play. Serrani singled home Sevigny for the second run of the frame.
The Phantoms made it 5-5 in the sixth and it began with Almond’s hustle double. She scored on a wild pitch and Pecor walked and came around to score on an error.
The Horde got the winning run in the bottom of the sixth, an inning that began innocently enough with two straight outs. The second out came on what might have been the best defensive play of all. Almond was playing Kiera Pipeling shallow and the Westside catcher hit a ball well beyond Almond that she had to sprint for a then lay out for to rob Pipeling of the base hit.
But Reynolds surrendered two straight walks and Serrani made them hurt, ripping the winning hit up the middle.
It looked as though the Phantoms might answer again in the seventh when Sydney Wood singled up the middle and Almond was walked intentionally.
It appeared as though the Horde might be burned by the strategy when Lee drove the ball sharply down the line. But Serrani threw the leather at them, giving the Horde the season series sweep.
Almond probably hit the farthest ball of the day in the first inning. It was a shot to deep left. Serrani was playing her deep but still had to go back and make a tough catch going away.
Proctor coach Abby Bennett was thrilled by the play of her own outfield, particularly Almond and McKearin, who had several tough chances.
“I love what they are doing, I won’t move them,” she said.
Wood had a strong game for the Phantoms. She led their eight-hit attack with three base hits and the catcher also made a tough catch of a foul pop.
The Golden Horde had nine hits and were led by Covarrubias who three hits including a double and Serrani with three hits and her triple.
Bennett and coach Serrani both know a third meeting with more on the line is more than a remote possibility.
“It’s going to be great to see,” Bennett said.
