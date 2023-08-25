WEST RUTLAND — Two years ago, the West Rutland boys soccer team did not win a game. Last year, it won three of them. Now, they want to keep moving up the ladder.
“We want to at least break even this year,” said Garret Owens, the lone senior on the boys team.
It is no different for the Westside girls team which fashioned a 9-4-1 record in 2022. The next step for them means getting past that Division IV first-round playoff game.
Last year, the Golden Horde had their season end in the toughest way possible, losing in the penalty-kick tiebreaker format to Rivendell.
Both teams also have that indispensable ingredient in soccer that many like to call chemistry.
“We are a tight knit family,” Owens said. “We work hard and don’t get down on each other.”
Listen to senior Samara Raiche and it sounds as though the Horde has the same dynamic on the girls squad.
“I think we work very well together. It is a very uplifting team,” Raiche said.
There is one major difference between the teams. The girls have a veteran goalkeeper who has branded herself as one of the best in the league while the boys are breaking in a brand new freshman goalie.
Junior Bella Coombs is aggressive, tall and fearless. She is coming off an outstanding campaign and figures to be that much better.
“We trust her. We definitely trust her,” Raiche said.
Raiche will be the sweeper in front of Coombs much of the time.
Nick Perry is the newbie in the net for the boys team. He played the position in middle school.
“I have seen a lot of growth in him since last year,” West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said. “He is a good ball stopper.”
“He has come a long way in the preseason already,” Owens said of Perry.
Two teams with aspirations to take grab that next rung on the ladder could make for an exciting fall on the soccer pitch in West Rutland.
GIRLS
Peyton Guay is on the shelf after ACL surgery and that leaves a void. She was the team’s leading scorer last season.
Coach Deanna Rodolfy believes she has players who can compensate for Guay’s absence.
Absence in the sense that Guay will not be on the field. She will be with the team and her presence will be felt.
“She is still part of this team,” Rodolfy said.
Where will the goals come from? Izzy and Gabby Griffith, Hayley Raiche Aubrey Beaulieu, Cam Williams and others are capable of finding the net.
Beaulieu is in the midfield and can serve testing shots from the perimeter.
“Cam Williams has unbelievable speed,” Rodolfy said. “And Hayley Raiche and Izzy Griffith see the field really well.
“Gabby Griffith and Emily Trepanier will be the outside midfielders and they figure to give opponents a lot to defend.
“I have great athletes all around and they are really nice kids who work their butts off.”
Coombs has been working hard on her goalie play all summer with boys assistant coach Matt Serrani.
The seniors are Trepanier, Hayley Raiche, Gabby Griffith, Ruth Petit, Kylie Duel and Samara Raiche.
Coombs, Beaulieu, Sohyr Perry, Cam Williams, Kennah Wright-Chapman, Maggie Therrien and Guay are juniors.
The sophomores class is represented by Karen Firpo, Izzy Griffith, Myra Rocke, Jaquira Earley and Gabbi Davis.
Larissa Syvertson and Sadie McGee are freshmen and Meredith Rocke is the lone eighth grader.
Rodolfy gets to eyeball her team against Blue Mountain, Hazen and Randolph in the preseason jamboree in Randolph on Saturday.
“Peyton took our corner kicks and we have other players trying those,” Samara Raiche said.
One of those is Wright-Chapman and at Friday’s practice she was proficient at banging dangerous looking serves into the goal area.
Rodolfy has never had the luxury of an assistant coach in the past so she believes the addition of her father Joe Rodolfy in that capacity will be a great addition.
There is nothing like starting the season against a neighboring rival and that will be the scenario for the Golden Horde. They make the short trip to St. Peter’s Field to play Mount St. Joseph on Sept. 6.
BOYS
Owens in the only senior and he will be at center back.
Tristan Rocke was the leading scorer last season with seven goals and he will be a key player on the attack again. Zaengle will be looking for others to complement him.
Freshman Peter Guay will be one of those.
“He will be a big piece for us and I expect him to score some goals,” Zaengle said.
Ryan Coolidge, who got experience last year as an eighth grader, could be another bullet in the attack.
“I can see him putting the ball in the net,” Zaengle said.
A strength of the team will be the back four. They all return and should help take some of the pressure off Perry. They are Owens, Jeff Tedesco, Cayman Pratt and Braden Hogan.
Rocke, Kyle Frankenberg, Pratt and Jacob Chamberlain are juniors.
Sophomores include Tedesco, Michael Harte, Hogan, Brendan Cardi, Robert Harris, Jayden Sevigny and Kaylon Carvey.
Guay, Perry, Coolidge, Joe Mckirryher, Noah Delance and Eli Streeter are freshmen.
The Golden Horde received some help this season from Poultney High School. Delance and Harris have come to play soccer from PHS, a school that does not have the sport.
Five West Rutland students are on the West Rutland football team.
“The Poultney kids have not played soccer in a number of years but they are athletic and I think their speed will help us,” Zaengle said.
Carvey has come over from Otter Valley.
The Golden Horde did get in some work this summer. They were in what Zaengle calls a mini-league with Middlebury, Fair Haven and Arlington. They played a home-and-away series against each of those three teams.
“I think it was really good for us. It put us ahead of the game in preseason,” Zaengle said.
Zaengle will get a look at his players going against a different uniform on Tuesday, a scrimmage against Fair Haven.
“We are going to try a few people in different positions and there are a few formations we want to try out,” Zaengle said.
Then, on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., the real thing begins with the Golden Horde at White River Valley in South Royalton. It is the beginning of trying to take that next step.