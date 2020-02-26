PLAINFIELD — The No. 12 seed West Rutland boys basketball team opened up its playoff run Wednesday night by upsetting No. 5 Twinfield 52-48.
The Golden Horde jumped out early in the game, holding an 18-point lead in the third quarter. Twinfield tried to come back, but Westside held on to win it.
“It was an exciting game,” said West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar. “Great energy by us.”
Levi Petit led the Golden Horde in scoring with 13 points, while Gawn Fawlar recorded 15 points for Twinfield.
Westside travels to Danvillle Friday for a quarterfinal matchup against the Pride.
Rivendell 72, Black River 57
ORFORD, N.H. — Black River fell to the Rivendell boys basketball team 72-57 Wednesday night.
The Raptors advance to the quarterfinals and take on White River Valley Saturday.
Thetford 63,
Green Mountain 47
THETFORD — The Green Mountain boys basketball team’s playoff run ended Wednesday night with a 63-47 loss against Thetford.
The Chieftains held a two-point lead in the last four minutes of play, but the Panthers went on a run and Green Mountain could not respond.
Despite the loss, Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We battled,” he said. “It was a good game throughout.”
James Anderson led the Chieftains in scoring with 11 points.
Eli Dunnet scored a game high 17 points for Thetford, followed by Jackson Ransom with 16 points.
Thetford advances to the quarterfinals and faces Randolph Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 42, Black River 19
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team defeated Black River 42-19 Wednesday night in their last home game of the season.
The Blue Devils had full control of their court, leading the Presidents 25-8 at the half. Poultney coach Todd Hayes said his team had few turnovers and all his players contributed to the win.
“Everyone got some good minutes on the court,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Grace Hayes led all scorers with 12 points and was the only player in double figures. Teammate Hannah Webster followed with nine points.
Riley Paul led Black River in scoring with nine points.
The Presidents (0-16) play their final game of the season Thursday when they host Twin Valley at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils (7-12) face Proctor Friday at 7 p.m. in their final game of the season.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 2, Rutland 0
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to BFA-St. Albans 2-0 Wednesday night.
The game was scoreless after the first period. However, the Comets put the puck past Kristen Pariseau once in each of the subsequent periods to take the shutout win.
Morgan Shoram and Meghan Connor scored the goals for BFA.
Pariseau made 47 saves for Rutland, while Macie Boissonneault made 25 saves for the Comets.
The Raiders finish 7-13 and fifth in Division I.
WEDNESDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Essex 74, Brattleboro 63
Division II
Middlebury 66, Lamoille 58
Division III
Enosburg 50, Northfield 31
Williamstown 70, Winooski 42
Randolph 71, Vergennes 38
Bellows Falls 57, Oxbow 45
Peoples 54, BFA-Fairfax 45
Division IV
Sharon 45, Websterville 42
White River Valley 61, Mid-Vt. 24
Proctor 80, Arlington 48
BASEBALL
Castleton 7, Capital 1
WINTER HAVE, Fla. — The Castleton baseball team extended its win streak to three with a 7-1 win against Capital Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans got a standout start from Max Olmstead, who pitched eight innings, while allowing just four hits.
Riley Orr came in to close the game in the ninth and surrendered the only Capital run.
Castleton’s offense remained hot, with the 3-4 combo of Dan Petrie and Evan Keegan both notching three hits.
The Spartans improve to 3-2 and play Cabrini at Lake Myrtle Sports Park Thursday at 1 p.m.
