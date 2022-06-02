The West Rutland baseball team will be an underdog in Saturday’s Division IV quarterfinal baseball game against White River Valley. A very big underdog.
Some would say the Golden Horde has no chance against White River Valley.
Others have seen upsets of similar proportions in their lives. One of the greatest themes in high school sports is about teams winning when they supposedly have no shot.
Maybe someone in West Rutland will tell the West Rutland baseball players the West Rutland basketball story from back in 1995, an era before these players were born.
That was the year that coach Jack Rogers won a state championship in boys basketball with a team that was a pedestrian 6-14 during the regular season.
There were two underdogs at Barre Auditorium that day as Rochester had a similar record. The Golden Horde defeated the Rockets 51-48 to hoist the trophy.
THE ROAD BACKIt’s easy to remember Otter Valley pitcher Riley Keith’s first game back in the softball circle after the long journey back from ACL surgery.
It was at Springfield’s beautiful Bill Robinson Field and Keith struggled mightily in her return as you would expect she might. Her control was off and she sometimes hit the ball against her leg upon the delivery, causing it to go nowhere near the plate.
Springfield coach Andy Bladyka remarked that despite her problems, you could tell just how good she was going to be.
Bladyka was prophetic because few pitchers have had a better season this spring than Keith.
Her no-hitter on Wednesday against Woodstock has the Otters thinking big as they head into their quarterfinal game on Saturday.
RIVALRY GAMESIt is always exciting when neighboring rivals meet in the playoffs, particularly when the teams are evenly matched.
Saturday’s Division III quarterfinal softball game between Green Mountain and Bellows Falls in Westminster has the possibility of being a playoff classic.
The Terriers had their way with Green Mountain on May 10, winning 24-12.
Four days later, it was a much different game. The Terriers won again but this time by a score of 7-6.
My thought is that the game will be far more like the second meeting and, with the schools only a couple of songs on your car radio away from one another, a big crowd will be on hand to see a great game.
We have another softball game with real possibilities between nearby rivals on Friday when Poultney visits West Rutland for a Division IV quarterfinal.
The schools are both in the Quarry Valley School District and, again, the trip from Poultney to West Rutland is a short one so a great crowd will be on hand.
The teams met only once during the season and Westside thrashed the Blue Devils 18-6.
But that was the opening of the season on April 12. Right now, that result is worth less than a a broken bat.
Like the Green Mountain-BF game, this one promises to be memorable.
The Poultney-West Rutland winner most likely travels to No. 1 Proctor for a semifinal, another Quarry Valley rivalry.
Neighborhood rivalries are special. That goes double at playoff time.
BIG GREENYou just knew when Buddy Teevens came back for his second stint as the Dartmouth College head football coach that he would restore the program to the excellence fans in and around the Upper Valley have enjoyed.
When the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseasons Poll was released a couple of weeks ago, the Big Green was ranked No. 23 nationally.
They have put together three consecutive 9-1 seasons.
The 2022 season opener is in Hanover on Sept. 17 against Valparaiso.
The names like Bob Blackman and Joe Yukica are special names invoking great memories in the Upper Valley, but the Big Green’s all-time winningest coach is Teevens with his record of 114-94-2.
