You never forget winning a state championship basketball game at Barre Auditorium.
This year’s West Rutland players have no problem at all recalling that day. In their case, it was only one year ago. The memory of that pulsating victory over rival Proctor is still fresh.
But even if it was 14 years ago, as was the case with Poultney’s Kelly Festa, the memory burns bright.
Festa and her Blue Devil teammates defeated Arlington 51-31 that day.
“My best memory of winning our state championship was when the final buzzer went off, the crowd going crazy with excitement and the look on my teammates and coach’s faces.
“The passion and unity of our team and the overwhelming feeling of making history at PHS was a memory I’ll cherish forever,” Festa said recently from her home in Marco Island, Florida.
Ah, Memories. West Rutland and Blue Mountain will be trying to make new ones Saturday when they clash at Barre Auditorium at noon for the right to be crowned the Division IV girls basketball state champion.
Also trying to make lifetime memories on Saturday at The Aud will be North Country, Spaulding, Windsor and Thetford.
The schedule for Saturday at Barre Auditorium due to weather concerns. West Rutland, which was scheduled to play at noon, will now tip off at 8 p.m.
North Country and Spaulding clash for the Division II state championship at 1 p.m.
The Division III state title game between Windsor and Thetford has been moved to 4:30 p.m.
West Rutland has to be the favorite in the D-IV game. The top-seeded Golden Horde is 22-0 and nobody has come close to them. Their closest encounter was a 17-point victory over Division III White River Valley.
Westside boasts Peyton Guay who has achieved the mind-boggling accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points this year as a sophomore. She also holds the program’s single-game scoring record with 45 points.
But the Horde has many ingredients mixed with Guay including uncommon height with the likes of Mallory Hogan and Arianna Coombs not to mention Bella Coombs off the bench.
Kennah Wright-Chapman gives the Horde another good ball handler to go with Guay and Aubrey Beaulieu, Guay and Wright-Chapman provide a threat from beyond the 3-point stripe.
Emily Trepanier is a defensive dynamo bringing energy off the bench who can also hit a big shot.
Depth, height, ball handling, hell-bent-for-leather defense and scoring ability is all wrapped in one green and gold package making this one tough team to beat.
The Bucks have some weapons as they attempt to become the first team this season to slay the giant.
BMU is led by Jordan Alley (14.1 points per game) and Kyra Nelson (13.1).
They are coming off a 65-43 victory over Leland & Gray in Wednesday night’s semifinal. Alley had 21 points and seven rebounds in that game. Nelson contributed 13 points with six rebounds.
The Bucks also got a lift that night from Felicity Sulham with her season high 18 points.
West Rutland is known for being disruptive on defense with a number of players possessing the instincts to step into passing lanes at the right time to pick off passes. Guay and Arianna Coombs are particularly good at this.
That means that Blue Mountain point guard Lauren Joy will play an important role. She was often a one-player press breaker against L&G. She also had 10 points and eight assists against the Rebels.
While West Rutland hoisted the championship plaque last March, the Bucks have not done so since 2002 when they defeated Wilmington 69-63.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani has won 376 games and is looking for his fifth state crown. This is his ninth final and 16th Final Four.
Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow’s team has played against Blue Mountain and West Rutland.
“If you had asked me before our semifinal game against Blue Mountain, I would have picked West Rutland to beat Blue Mountain by 20 points,” Merrow said.
“But after playing Blue Mountain, I think it is going to be a really fun final.
“I think both teams are very similar. They both have bigs who rebound really well.
“Of course, West Rutland has Guay and an outside presence.
“Jordan Alley is very athletic. We made an adjustment on her in the second half and I wish I had made it in the second quarter.
“Both teams are very disciplined on offense and defense.
“I still think I would pick West Rutland on the basis of what they have done this year but I think it is going to be fun matchup. I don’t think it will be a cakewalk.”
The Bucks have come close lately. They were the runner-up in 2018 and 2019.
They’d like to get the whole enchilada on Saturday at the storied Barre Auditorium.
If they are to do it, they will have to do something that nobody else has been able to do this year.
DIVISION II
No. Country vs. Spaulding
Like West Rutland, North Country is unbeaten (23-0) and the top seed in Division II.
No. 3 Spaulding is 19-4 after beating No. 2 Fair Haven in Wednesday night’s semifinal.
North Country’s offense is directed by point guard Sabine Brueck, an elite ball handler who boasts composure well above her sophomore standing.
Lake Region transfer Maya Auger and Cora Nadeau give the Falcons a couple of strong 3-point threats.
Spaulding comes back to The Aud with unfinished business after a tough loss in the 2022 state title game to legendary coach Connie LaRose’s Mount Abraham squad.
Spaulding did not win a game during the 2016-17 season but since coach Tanya MacAuley took the reins, the Crimson Tide has been steadily climbing the ladder.
MacAuley’s daughter Sage MacAuley and U-32 transfer Yvonne Roberge have been the go-to players for the Tide.
Outstanding athletes, MacAuley and Roberge were also standouts for the Crimson Tide soccer team that won the Capital Division.
The other probable starters for the Tide are Aliyah Elliott, Gracie Martin and Madison Ashford.
Taylor Keel can have a major impact off the bench for Spaulding. She had nine points and made a pivotal shot in the game against Fair Haven.
DIVISION III
Windsor vs. Thetford
Windsor, the top seed, returns to Barre to defend its Division III crown after beating Peoples Academy 54-42 in Thursday night’s semifinal.
Standing in their way will be No. 3 Thetford, a team that shellacked Hazen 60-32 in the other semifinal on Thursday night.
Windsor’s Sydney Perry had a double-double against Peoples with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sophia Rockwood led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 20 points and Audrey Rupp added 16.
Windsor (20-2) has not lost since Dec. 28 when they fell 45-41 to New Hampshire neighbor Stevens 45-41. The Yellow Jackets have won 17 straight including a signature 43-30 victory over Division II semifinalist Fair Haven.
The Yellow Jackets swept the regular-season series with the Panthers, winning 53-41 in Thetford and 56-42 in Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.