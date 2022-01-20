West Rutland’s Frank Bioty is a throwback. He is man who loves crunching numbers but in the old-fashioned way. No computer, just putting pen to paper in an attempt to tell a story and preserve history.
He did that so well that the Vermont Principals’ Association would invite him to their playoff pairings meetings in the days before computers spit out the vital information.
Bioty was inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame in 2004 as a contributor.
There was a time that he would keep track of oodles of statistics like the league’s leading scorers and team standings. It was due to Bioty’s efforts that those local stats ran in area newspapers.
There is a big girls basketball game coming up on Monday. Division IV titans West Rutland and Proctor will go at one another in Proctor’s beloved matchbox facility known as the Almo Buggiani Gym.
Almo Buggiani was a revered custodian who kept Proctor’s building glistening for decades.
He would open the gym on Saturday mornings in the dead of winter and deliver the gym rats to their door with his station wagon on freezing mornings when he had to finally close the doors.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani is today’s custodian at his school. He, too, is one of those guys going above and beyond, living his job. He has also won well over 300 games.
It is a great rivalry steeped in history and is sizzling today with both teams being red hot favorites to win the whole enchilada at Barre Auditorium.
Proctor won the earlier meeting this season, 60-48 in West Rutland. It was a game much closer than the score indicates.
Here are some nuggets delivered by Bioty about the Proctor-West Rutland girls basketball series from 1972 (the date the girls hoop tourney began in Vermont) through now.
__ The most points scored by West Rutland against Proctor was in a 67-36 victory over Proctor on Feb. 13, 2021.
__ The most points scored by Proctor against West Rutland came on Dec. 30, 1996 in an 85-41 victory at Proctor.
__ The largest winning margin by the Golden Horde over Proctor was by 40, a 62-22 victory on Jan. 26, 2009 at Proctor.
__ Proctor’s largest margin of victory was by 47 points, 68-21 on Jan. 5, 1989 at Proctor.
__ They have played 110 times during that span and Proctor leads the series 62-48.
__ The most victories in a row by West Rutland over the Phantoms was 15 from 2002 through 2007.
__ The Phantoms had the Golden Horde’s number from 1983 through 1996, winning 26 consecutive games.
Monday, it’s time for the Golden Horde and the Phantoms to add more luster to this historical rivalry.
40-POINT GAMESBefore this week, Proctor had never had a girls basketball player score 40 points in a game.
Now, Maggie McKearin has reached the mark twice for the Phantoms with 42 against Bellows Falls and 40 in the game against Poultney on Thursday night when she also achieved 1,000 career points.
According to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s web site, the only other girls basketball player in Rutland County to achieve the 40-point standard is Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti with 40 against Montpelier in 2020.
Not surprisingly, the school with the most 40-point games by an individual in girls basketball is Oxbow. The Bradford school can boast four such games courtesy of the Huntington sisters. Jazz had three of them in 1996 and Jade the other in 1988.
The Huntington sister’s father George Huntington also reached the the magical mark, twice scoring 41 points in a game for Bradford Academy, the forerunner of Oxbow.
Lamoille’s Rachel Wellman had three 40-point games in 2008-09.
The king of the 40-point games on the boys side is Bellows Falls’ Josh Albee. He had 13 of them including four when he got into the in the 50s. Albee played in the mid-1990s.
The late Michael Johnson and his brother Matt, now coaching high school basketball in Tennessee, combined for 13 40-point games at BFA-St. Albans.
There have been a number of 40-point performances by schools in the Rutland Herald’s coverage area in boys basketball.
Fair Haven’s Todd Roberts rang up 42 against Springfield in 1996.
Otter Valley has seen several 40-point games by its players — Bill Holt twice in 1973, Pat Tully in 1997, Glenn Bird in 1983 and Ryan Kelly in 2015.
Jeff Houghton twice reached the mark for Poultney in 1974 and Sean Shepardson had one of those nights in 2014.
Proctor’s Bunny Olson had his big night with 41 against Middlebury in 1959 and Lane Simon piled up 41 against Black River in 1983,
Rutland can boast a couple of 40-point games from Jim McCaffrey and another by Kyle Massie.
Springfield is well represented on the list with Scott Keefe reaching the milestone in two games and Perry Williams, AJ Husband, Doug Mahoney and Tyler Kathan also having one of those games to remember.
In a game involving two defunct schools, Ted Mooney scored 42 points for Pittsford in a game against Chester in 1954.
West Rutland’s Bob Kapitan poured in 53 points one evening in 1970 and Westside’s Justin Wener reached the mark twice. Ray Czachor also had a 40-point game for the Golden Horde.
Larry Kelly and Eric Gilcris had 40-point performances for the Green Mountain Chieftains.
One of those small-world nuggets: Darrell Maxwell scored 51 points while playing for Bradford Academy against Groveton (N.H.) in the Woodsville Tournament in 1968. He also scored 40 or more points in nine other games.
Maxwell went on to coach varsity baseball in Wareham, Massachusetts where one of his students in elementary school was Stephen Cooper.
Cooper went on to a great football career at the University of Maine and in the NFL as a linebacker.
His roommate at Maine was Proctor High School athletic director Jake Eaton.
