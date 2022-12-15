WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland's game programs are more than just rosters. They're a scrapbook of the history of their basketball program. Sophomore Peyton Guay is making plenty of history at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The Golden Horde's game programs include all the statistical nuggets a hoop fan could imagine. Scoring marks, coaching records, records against certain opponents. You name it. Those programs have it.
There's one player's name in the program that is bolded, denoting an active player. That name is Peyton Guay.
One of the places her name can be found is where they list the most points by a player in a single game. Guay set the mark as a freshman when she scored 38 points against Bellows Falls.
There will need to be an edit to the program before West Rutland's next home game because Guay broke her own record and scored 41 points in an 88-7 win against Mill River on Thursday.
The sophomore looks like a shoe-in for 1,000 points in her career some time this season, assuming health. Currently, she's seventh on the program's all-time scoring list and is chasing down former teammate Elizabeth Bailey for sixth place. Bailey, now a standout at Castleton University, scored 929 points in her career.
"I've been putting in so much work. I want to play in college, so these little milestones are what make it worth it," Guay said. "Nights like this are what makes it really special."
"(Peyton) never forced a shot," said longtime West Rutland coach Carl Serrani, of his star guard. "She took drives that were there. I like the way she plays every night."
Guay's point total jumps off the page, but it's just a fraction her game. She was a ballhawk defensively, racking up a handful of steals, and her ability to distribute shined just as bright.
Arguably her best assist of the night was a pass she threaded into the post to center Mallory Hogan for a paint bucket.
The result of the game was never in doubt. West Rutland, the defending Division IV champion, came in as the large favorite and took care of business like championship-contending teams do.
Guay was complemented by 14 points from Hogan and 13 points from Arianna Coombs, among many others that found their way into the scorebook. The Westside defense was stifling all night, causing a ton of turnovers.
West Rutland scored the first 33 points of the game, before Cheyenne Hoyle put the Minutemen on the board in the second quarter. Hoyle led Mill River with four points.
"I told (Mill River coach) Jacob (Tanner) we'll be running a zone all night long, so you can go and prepare for it if you want to," Serrani said. "I can't stop playing defense and can't stop trying to score the basketball. This is our second game."
Mill River is looking to develop. Playing elite teams like West Rutland can only be beneficial for their growth.
"When you are working on getting better, you have to play better opponents," Tanner said. "We're going to make mistakes, but for me, it's about how we react to the mistakes. Especially in the last few minutes of the game, we made a small stride there."
Small strides are important when you're trying to build something. Mill River (0-3) is at Mount St. Joseph on Monday.
West Rutland (2-0) is at Arlington on Monday.
