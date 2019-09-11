Changing the name of the Marble Valley League to the Southern Vermont League because some new teams were added that made the league more far-flung geographically was a dumb idea.
Sure, the new kids on the block like White River Valley, Rivendell and Sharon Academy are a good distance from that piece of Vermont that we know as the Marble Valley, but MVL is a brand not a geographic entity.
Think of it this way: How many teams are in the Big Ten?
If you are a college football fan, you know that’s not a Who’s-buried-in-Grant’s-tomb question.
There are 14 teams in the Big Ten. They did not change the name after adding Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers and Nebraska.
That would have been foolish. The Big Ten is a brand that means something. It means a lot. There’s history in the league littered with names like Red Grange, Bo Schembechler, Drew Brees, Jim Tatum, Archie Griffin, Bubba Smith and on and on and on.
You don’t throw that away.
And, yes, I know there was once a Southern Vermont League with its own glorious tradition. But it has been gone from the scene for some time.
Also, there were no girls sports under the SVL umbrella.
Retaining the name Marble Valley League would have been a chance to continue an unbroken history.
Scrapping the name MVL was not a good idea. Just one guy’s opinion.
What’s in a name, anyway?
I happen to think team nicknames and mascots are important for giving a school and community its identity.
That is why I did not understand White River Valley adopting the name Wildcats when it became a school a couple of years ago. Hey, in a state where there aren’t all that many high schools and Hazen Union and Twin Valley already have the Wildcat moniker, why wouldn’t you give yourselves something unique to identify your programs?
White River Valley Volunteers? Nice ring to it.
Sometimes I think there is change just for the sake of change. It usually fails.
When ESPN switched the name of its morning show Cold Pizza to First Take, I gave it a thumbs down. Still do.
Cold Pizza was descriptive. You can picture a bunch of fans sitting around eating cold pizza for breakfast after staying up late for a West Coast game.
First Take? Yeah, that’s full of life and color.
I saw the White River Valley girls soccer team the other day. Loved the uniforms. Loved the way they played. Exciting team to watch.
But Wildcats? C’mon, man.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
